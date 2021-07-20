SafeBreach Experts Demoing New Security Tools, 0-days at Black Hat and DEFCON 2021

Senior Security Researcher Peleg Hadar and Guardicore's Security Researcher Ophir Harpaz will present "hAFL1: Our Journey of Fuzzing Hyper-V and Discovering a 0-Day" on the Reverse Engineer and Cloud + Platform Security tracks on August 4 at 10:20 am PT at Blackhat. The talk will present hAFL1, a novel kAFL-based fuzzing infrastructure for Hyper-V devices, and demonstrate how hAFL1 was recently used to identify a critical 0-day in Hyper-V vmswitch - an arbitrary read vulnerability that, until only a few weeks ago, could take down big portions of Azure cloud infrastructure.

SafeBreach Labs director of security research Tomer Bar and security Researcher Eran Segal, will present "Our Journey Back To The Future Of Windows Vulnerabilities and the 0-days we brought back with us" on the Demo, Tool, and Exploit tracks on August 6 at 11:00am PT at DEFCON. The talk will present the results of a "time travel" experiment to go back to 2016 to search for patterns of Windows vulnerabilities since then and automatically classify those vulnerabilities to build a database of across all patch-diffs for that period. The researchers will show how they used the database to discover root causes of multiple classes of vulnerabilities to highlight opportunities for exploitation which led to the discovery of multiple additional unpatched exploits based on past exploits and root cause groupings. The team will then demonstrate the tools they created for this novel analysis and explain how other researchers can use them to more efficiently identify exploits by sifting through patterns illuminated through classification and grouped analysis of 0-days and vulnerabilities.

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is the world's most widely used continuous security validation platform in large and global scale enterprises. The patented SafeBreach platform empowers CISOs and their teams to validate security controls, maximize their effectiveness, and drive down risk. SafeBreach provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture by continuously validating security controls. The platform presents findings in customized dashboards, enabling stakeholders to focus on the biggest risks to the organization. SafeBreach automatically and safely executes thousands of attack methods to validate network, endpoint, cloud, container and email security controls against its Hacker's Playbook™, the world's largest collection of attack data broken down by methods, tactics and threat actors. Data from SafeBreach validations can improve SOC team responses and empower management teams to make smarter decisions to better manage risk and invest resources. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, OCV Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Corinna Krueger, VP Marketing, SafeBreach

[email protected] | 510-219-3634

SOURCE SafeBreach Inc