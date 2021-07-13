SafeBreach Hires Chief Customer Officer to Scale Customer Success Team and Drive Company Expansion

He has deep expertise in building customer success, experience and support teams in cybersecurity and technology risk management companies, from large publicly traded firms to fast-growing startups. Kumar has built large success teams at several rapidly growing companies and understands how to scale this function quickly and effectively, while improving the team's performance and driving revenue retention and expansion.

"Raman has created a culture of customer success excellence everywhere he has gone," says SafeBreach CEO Guy Bejerano. "Raman's passion in helping customers get the most out of their technology solutions creates powerful word-of-mouth recommendations and increases customer retention, two key components of success for technology companies."

"I am delighted to join SafeBreach as they expand their footprint and build out global customer success as we bring on more users onto the platform," says Kumar. "Continuous security validation has become an essential element of risk management and it is growing in importance as we face a rising tide of cybersecurity threats. SafeBreach is uniquely positioned to win this market with the best product and the broadest coverage of any solution today. I look forward to building a team that has a customer-first mindset."

Kumar will scale the SafeBreach customer success team at a critical time as the firm rapidly expands its sales and channel footprint while balancing strong customer growth. Over the past six months, SafeBreach was named Company of the Year 2021 in Breach and Attack Simulation by Frost & Sullivan and to the Forbes' Top 20 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch. During the past year, SafeBreach added multiple Fortune 500 customers across several verticals including healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods. With strategic partnerships with cybersecurity leaders like Palo Alto Network, Microsoft, IBM, SentinelOne, and Blackberry Cylance, SafeBreach has the widest partner and channel network of any continuous security validation solution.

SafeBreach has continued to set the standard for research excellence, identifying multiple zero-day vulnerabilities and expanding the Hacker's Playbook - the largest compendium of attack playbooks and tactics - to over 30,000 entries. By integrating tightly with the leading SIEM, vulnerability management and threat analysis platforms, SafeBreach has become an indispensable solution for CISOs and their teams to reduce the attack surface and improve their security posture.

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is the world's most widely used continuous security validation platform in large and global scale enterprises. The patented SafeBreach platform empowers CISOs and their teams to validate security controls, maximize their effectiveness, and drive down risk. SafeBreach provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture by continuously validating security controls. The platform presents findings in customized dashboards, enabling stakeholders to focus on the biggest risks to the organization. SafeBreach automatically and safely executes thousands of attack methods to validate network, endpoint, cloud, container and email security controls against its Hacker's Playbook™, the world's largest collection of attack data broken down by methods, tactics and threat actors. Data from SafeBreach validations can improve SOC team responses and empower management teams to make smarter decisions to better manage risk and invest resources. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, OCV Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Linkedin .

