SafeBreach Hires New Chief Information Security Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its $53.5M Series D funding , SafeBreach , the pioneer in breach and attack simulation ("BAS"), today announced it has expanded its leadership team by adding Avishai "Avi" Avivi as Chief Information Security Officer. This new role will broaden SafeBreach's industry expertise and support the company as it enters a new period of increased momentum.

Avishai Avivi; CISO SafeBreach

"We're thrilled to welcome Avishai to the team," said Itzik Kotler, CTO and Co-founder of SafeBreach. "His deep infosec and cyber experience prove he's the right person to drive value for our customers and the broader security community. It's clear that SafeBreach's momentum is at an all-time high after our Series D funding, and we're eager to tap into Avi's deep-rooted expertise to continue capitalizing on our recent successes."

In his new role, Avivi will be part of the office of the CTO and will work closely with the sales, marketing, customer success, product, and R&D teams to ensure the company's cybersecurity strategy meets the evolving needs of its customers and the market. Avivi will oversee areas including incident response, security policies and procedures, threat intelligence, information governance, and more.

"It's an exciting time to join SafeBreach, an industry leader with the most comprehensive coverage against cyber threats old and new," said Avishai Avivi, Chief Information Security Officer of SafeBreach. "Working with SafeBreach in my previous companies, I have deep insight into the platform and the immense value it can provide any CISO. I look forward to working with this amazing team and leading the company into a new chapter of innovation and thought leadership in this ever-evolving information security landscape."

Avivi comes to SafeBreach with nearly 30 years of experience in cybersecurity. Starting in the 8200 Unit of the Israel Defense Forces, he has extensive experience with development, network engineering, pre- and post-sales engineering, professional services, business development, architecture and consulting and has held leadership roles at companies including Palo Alto Networks, Wells Fargo, E*TRADE, Draft Security and more.

