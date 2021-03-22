SafeBreach Labs Research Leader Named to Forbes Israel 30 Under 30

This recognition acknowledges Hadar's innovative contributions to cybersecurity in the past few years. These innovations include the discovery of a number of Zero-Day vulnerabilities in widely-used Microsoft products and others that were featured in Forbes, Dark Reading, ThreatPost and other security-focused publications. In a widely hailed discovery in 2020, Hadar and his SafeBreach colleague, researcher Tomer Bar, revisited the Windows print spooler vulnerability used in the famed Stuxnet attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Bar and Hadar discovered new ways to exploit weaknesses in the application design that allowed malicious actors to take admin control of Windows networks in ways that the original Stuxnet patch did not mitigate.

"I am honored to be named to such a select group of leaders by Forbes. I have been fortunate to enjoy tremendous research freedom at SafeBreach Labs and this has allowed me to pursue my passion for identifying new and critical vulnerabilities to make the world more secure," says Hadar.

A widely respected researcher, Hadar cut his teeth in the Israel Defense Forces cybersecurity units that have produced many noted security researchers and cybersecurity founders. He has collaborated closely with Microsoft and many other software vendors to help them remediate weaknesses and reshape the way they think about cybersecurity. Hadar has presented his findings at the Black Hat, DEFCON, iSecCon and SecTor conferences, among the world's leading cybersecurity research conferences.

Hadar is a member of the elite white-hat hacker team at SafeBreach Labs. A subsidiary of SafeBreach, this team works with the global cybersecurity community to explore novel attack types. SafeBreach Labs also suggests specific and systemic ways to shore up global cybersecurity by illuminating weaknesses in widely used software and networking products. SafeBreach Labs has identified dozens of critical vulnerabilities in the past five years.

"Our company goal is to radically improve global cybersecurity," says SafeBreach CTO Itzik Kotler. "Peleg and the team at SafeBreach Labs play a crucial part in that quest by keeping our products on the cutting edge of security and ensuring that they always push the envelope in adversarial simulation and continuous security control validation."

SafeBreach Labs contributes frequently to the industry-standard MITRE knowledge base . Running millions of security control validations and attacks each month, SafeBreach counts numerous Fortune 100 companies among its customers, including global Top 5 enterprises in healthcare, financial services, food manufacturing, networking equipment, and other technology categories.

About SafeBreach Labs

SafeBreach Labs is the research and development arm of SafeBreach. SafeBreach Labs delivers cutting edge vulnerability and cybersecurity research as well as novel product ideas. It's research and product work are driven by real-world insights and observations of "in-the-wild" attacks as well as detailed and frequent conversations with the world's leading cybersecurity researchers and CISOs. SafeBreach Labs compiles and maintains the SafeBreach Hacker's Playbook, the world's largest collection of attack methods numbering over 27,000 today and growing. SafeBreach Labs is dedicated to keeping customers informed on the latest attack types and offers the industry's only a 24-hour SLA on adding new attacks to our security platform. SafeBreach Labs researchers continuously identify new attack methods - before hackers discover them - and share research with the security community at leading conferences such as Black Hat, RSA and DEFCON.

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is the world's most widely used continuous security validation platform in enterprise companies. The company's patented platform empowers CISOs and their teams to validate security controls, maximize their effectiveness, and drive down risk. SafeBreach provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture by continuously validating security controls and presenting findings in customized dashboards to enable stakeholders to cleanly focus on the biggest risks to the organization. SafeBreach automatically and safely executes thousands of attack methods to validate network, endpoint, cloud, container and email security controls against its Hacker's Playbook™, the world's largest collection of attack data broken down by methods, tactics and threat actors. Data from SafeBreach validations can improve SOC team responses and empower management teams to make smarter decisions to better manage risk and invest resources. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, OCV Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Linkedin.

