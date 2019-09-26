Safebreach Named a 2020 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach Inc , vendor of the industry leading Breach and Attack Simulation platform, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Security Annual report. As part of the firm's rigorous evaluation process, TAG Cyber awards 50 Distinguished Vendors from over 1,700 companies.

In its fourth year, the TAG Cyber 2020 Annual Cyber report provides the industry with an outlook for top cybersecurity leaders across 50 cybersecurity controls. Safebreach is positioned as a Distinguished Vendor in Automated Breach and Attack Simulation.

SafeBreach is part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://Safebreach.com/Tag-Cyber_2020_Report .

"As a longstanding member of the cybersecurity community, Safebreach is committed to providing the industry with the most innovative and effective solution in the market to validate security controls and help companies improve their security posture," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeBreach. "This acknowledgment from TAG Cyber is a testament to the company's focus and ability to execute."

The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The massive report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty different aspects of the cyber security ecosystem.

"The SafeBreach solution showcases how enterprises can be ahead of potential attackers," said Amoroso. "They're a powerhouse in our industry, and we're thankful for their support."

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is a leader in breach and attack simulation. The company's groundbreaking patented platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve security operations center (SOC) analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from its extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Twitter @SafeBreach.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

