SafeBreach Named Frost & Sullivan Company Of the Year In 2021

For awards, Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of future market trends, and address new market challenges and opportunities. This recognition is reserved for companies at the innovation and growth forefront in their respective industries. Recognized companies consistently grow their leadership position by continually innovating and creating new products and solutions and expanding their market reach to serve customer needs in an ever-evolving market.

Criteria considered for the Company of the Year award include: visionary innovation and performance, addressing unmet needs, financial performance, product value, brand equity and customer experience. Frost & Sullivan notes that SafeBreach aims to transform the way the industry approaches security operations by empowering security leaders to use security technologies to the fullest extent instead of buying new tools every year. By running SafeBreach's continuous security validation platform, security leaders can report on their organization's security posture in real-time with a prioritized list of action points and can enable security professionals to drive down risks that hold the greatest impact on the business.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this award and are humbled by this strong validation of our technology vision, market momentum and customer-centric business model," said SafeBreach CEO and Co-founder Guy Bejerano. "SafeBreach changes the cybersecurity game by making it simple to continuously validate an enterprise's security controls and maximize their effectiveness to reduce cyber-risk to the organization. This data-driven approach empowers CISOs and their teams to invest and continuously focus and recalibrate their security strategy on the areas with greatest risk to the business." For the coming year, SafeBreach plans to continue expanding its sales and marketing team to manage the high demand for its platform in the U.S. and new territories as well as its product offering.

The Frost & Sullivan report can be downloaded here .

About SafeBreach:

SafeBreach is the world's most widely used continuous security validation platform in enterprise companies. The company's patented platform empowers CISOs and their teams to validate security controls, maximize their effectiveness, and drive down risk. SafeBreach provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture by continuously validating security controls and presenting findings in customized dashboards to enable stakeholders to cleanly focus on the biggest risks to the organization. SafeBreach automatically and safely executes thousands of attack methods to validate network, endpoint, cloud, container and email security controls against its Hacker's Playbook™, the world's largest collection of attack data broken down by methods, tactics and threat actors. Data from SafeBreach validations can improve SOC team responses and empower management teams to make smarter decisions to better manage risk and invest resources. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, OCV Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Linkedin .

