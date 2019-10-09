SafeBreach to Demonstrate Detection and Remediation Strategies for New Class of Malicious Operating Systems at Texas Cyber Summit 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach Inc , maker of the industry leading Breach and Attack Simulation platform, announced today that Itzik Kotler, CTO and Co-Founder of SafeBreach, will deliver an in-depth briefing at Texas Cyber Summit 2019 entitled, FR-2016 Red Team BackdorOS; in-Memory , on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT in the Texas Ballroom.

Kotler will present research from SafeBreach Labs that led to the research of BackdorOS, a new stealth malicious in-memory OS. This malicious OS, just like a regular OS, provides a software platform on top of which applications run. Kotler will demonstrate existing applications that can run on top of it, as well as show how one might develop new applications for BackdorOS. Kotler will conclude his presentation with detailed information on how to detect and remediate BackdorOS and related security threats.

Held during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCAM) in San Antonio, Texas, each year, this event is one of the nation's premier forums for cybersecurity exploration with an audience of practitioners and researchers. At the event, SafeBreach Labs will provide training and education to cybersecurity professionals, aspiring "White Hat" hackers, and to current, and future cybersecurity practitioners.

As part of its mission to develop best-in-class continuous breach and attack simulation software, SafeBreach researches novel attack methods. SafeBreach regularly presents eye-opening findings at conferences and cybersecurity forums. Past presentations include "Process Injection Techniques - Gotta Catch Them All" , "The Adventures of AV and the Leaky Sandbox" and "Crippling HTTPS with Unholy PAC" .

For more details and to save this to your schedule, please click here: https://sched.co/Tqsp

For more information about the presentation at Texas Cyber Summit 2019, please visit: https://www.texascybersummit.org/speakers-2019-1

About SafeBreach

SafeBreach is a leader in breach and attack simulation. The company's groundbreaking patented platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve security operations center (SOC) analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from its extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, PayPal and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow us on Twitter @SafeBreach .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com

SOURCE SafeBreach

Related Links

http://www.safebreach.com

