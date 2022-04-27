SafeBreach Welcomes Mor Lakritz As Chief Financial Officer

Breach and Attack Simulation Leader Makes Strategic Hires and Promotions to Leadership Team in Support of Rapid Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach , the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (BAS), today announced the addition of industry veteran Mor Lakritz to its executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mor Lakritz, Chief Financial Officer at SafeBreach

As a seasoned finance leader with nearly 20 years of professional finance leadership and accounting experience, Lakritz has supported multiple public, late-stage, pre-IPO and growth companies. She most recently served as VP, finance at Exabeam and was responsible for all financial, accounting operations and facilities. With her broad business and financial acumen, she has a proven track record of building a world class finance structure that drives growth strategy and execution. In her new role, Lakritz will lead SafeBreach's worldwide finance organization as the company continues its global expansion and fast pace growth.

"It's an exciting time to join SafeBreach, an industry leader in BAS that offers the most comprehensive coverage against both new and existing cybersecurity threats," said Lakritz. "Over the course of my career, I have enjoyed supporting high-growth organizations and look forward to helping move SafeBreach into a new era of growth that is focused on talent, leadership, culture and organization."

"As we continue our rapid momentum, it's vital that we have strong leadership to drive our business through our next phase of growth," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and co-founder of SafeBreach. "Mor has a track record of growing and scaling companies by turning corporate visions into reality through financial and operational initiatives, and we're excited to welcome her to our team."

This key hire comes on the heels of other notable promotions, including former Vice President of Product, Yotam Ben Ezra, to Chief Product Officer and former Vice President of Human Resources, Rachel Barouch-Haik, to Chief People Officer. "These promotions reflect the strategic value both individuals bring to SafeBreach and the instrumental role they have played in the company's success, including employee growth of over 100%, the launch of both European and APAC teams, and the extensive expansion of capabilities offered by the SafeBreach platform. These hires and promotions strengthen and reinforce our leadership of the BAS space," continued Guy Bejerano.

For more information and to learn more about SafeBreach's leadership team, visit: https://www.safebreach.com/company/about/

About SafeBreach

Combining the Mindset of a CISO and the Toolset of a Hacker, SafeBreach is the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (BAS) and is the most widely used continuous security validation platform. SafeBreach continuously executes attacks, correlates results to help visualize security gaps, and leverages contextual insights to highlight remediation efforts. With its Hacker's Playbook™, the industry's most extensive collection of attack data enabled by state-of-the-art threat intelligence research, SafeBreach empowers organizations to get proactive about security with a simple approach that replaces hope with data.

