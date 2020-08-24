Safebuilt Insurance Services (SIS Insure) Partners with AF Group to Expand Insurance Programs for Contractors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safebuilt Insurance Services, LLC ("SIS Insure" or "The Company"), a licensed program manager, has announced its partnership with AF Group, a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. SIS Insure is a subsidiary of Integrated Specialty Coverages, LLC (ISC), a Program Administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and data analytics.

SIS Insure provides solutions for general liability and other customized insurance programs for general and commercial contractors and retail businesses. The Company's online platform allows brokers in the construction vertical to quote and bind insurance for their clients within minutes by harnessing proprietary AI technology and data analytics coupled with a superior user experience and a robust distribution channel. The addition of AF Group to SIS Insure's platform extends the capacity of its A-rated general liability insurance products for general and commercial contractors, which are driven through ISC's AI-powered bot and rating and on-line policy management system.

"Having worked with AF Group over the last several years through our trucking and transportation business, Paramount General Agency, we are thrilled to expand our partnership to SIS Insure," said Matt Grossberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ISC. "AF Group is an AM Best A (Excellent) rated best-in-class insurance provider, and we look forward to expanding our ability to provide brokers and their construction clients with access to superior general liability insurance programs."

SIS Insure was formed in 2005 to provide customized insurance programs for the construction vertical, and is a licensed program manager in all 50 states. The Company was acquired by ISC in 2019 to further its diverse suite of product offerings through its propriety technology. Founded in 2016, ISC is a technology company designed to provide brokers with easy access to niche insurance programs, while utilizing AI technology and analytics to deliver superior underwriting results to its carrier partners. ISC is backed by Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business.

About Safebuilt Insurance Services (SIS Insure)

Safebuilt Insurance Services ("SIS Insure") is a Program Manager licensed in all 50 states and utilizes a proprietary technology platform coupled with an intelligent distribution channel to provide the full continuum of insurance products, across the spectrum of contractor general liability, commercial auto, licensing and performance bonds, excess liability, builders risk, inland marine and workers compensation. Please visit: https://sisinsure.com/

About Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a Program Administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated AI technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. ISC was founded in 2016 by Matt Grossberg and in 2018 partnered with Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC's strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

SOURCE Integrated Specialty Coverages

Related Links

https://iscmga.com/

