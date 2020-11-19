SafeButler and Ladder Partner to Offer Fast and Simple Life Insurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeButler, a YCombinator-funded startup allowing customers to shop insurance efficiently, and Ladder, a company making life insurance digital and convenient, have partnered with each other to simplify the life insurance shopping process for consumers. Now, consumers who qualify can get instant life insurance coverage through Ladder at a very affordable rate through the free secure online service SafeButler.

"Our customers use SafeButler to get guaranteed renters insurance quotes from top insurance companies," Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler, said. "The partnership with Ladder allows us to provide a similar experience for life insurance with prestigious and convenient choices from trusted brands."

Life insurance is important for financial planning. Founded in 2015, Ladder has allowed people to access life insurance with technology, financial, and insurance expertise. Outstanding investors, such as Lightspeed, 8VC, and Thomvest, have funded the company. With Ladder's API integration, SafeButler can return a quote to policy seekers within seconds seamlessly. Consumers can conveniently get a personalized quote in as few as five steps.

The partnership meets SafeButler's goal of saving customers' time and money by providing genuine quotes from insurance companies and providers. In addition, customers do not need to re-enter the same information on Ladder's website.

"We integrated with Ladder because Ladder is dedicated to providing an easy and affordable life insurance product," Wei added. "The API integration allows us to present accurate quotes from Ladder to our customers in as little as 30 seconds."

About SafeButler

SafeButler is a free service on a mission to help consumers effortlessly compare insurance. It is a YCombinator-funded startup that uses AI and automation to simplify the shopping process and provide the best insurance choices for consumers, saving time and money.

In addition to delivering instant life insurance quotes from Ladder and guaranteed renters insurance quotes from top insurance companies, SafeButler offers connections for auto and homeowner insurance. While they take their role of consumer insurance assistant seriously, they also like to have a little fun; check out their Insurance Jokes page if you're in the mood for a chuckle.

For more information, visit safebutler.com.

Media Contact

Olivia Gu

CONTACT: [email protected]

Related Images

safebutler.png

SafeButler

https://www.safebutler.com

Related Links

SafeButler

SOURCE SafeButler Inc.