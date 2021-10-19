Safecor Health Adds Sean Henderson as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health, the market leader of pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging services for hospitals and health systems owned by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a New York-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity firm, today announced the addition of Sean Henderson as its newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Henderson will join the Safecor Health team after over two decades as a financial leader in the healthcare distribution and service industries.

Safecor Health

"We are very excited to add Sean's vast experience and insight to the Safecor team," said Steve Fischbach, CEO. "Sean will be instrumental in our goal to build a world class company focused on providing unique packaging and supply chain solutions to health care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and telehealth businesses." Added Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner at VSCP, "Vesey Street Capital Partners is excited to add someone with Sean's healthcare background and strong CFO leadership history to Safecor Health, a platform that we believe has tremendous opportunity to have a material impact on the cost and quality of care." "This is a great example of our commitment to further support a management team that can deliver on its important mission," noted Larry Marsh, General Partner at VSCP.

Mr. Henderson joins Safecor Health with a diverse background spanning multiple industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer in animal healthcare of Covetrus North America, the largest business unit of Covetrus, Inc. Prior to that role, he served in increasing roles of finance leadership as VP and CFO in various business units at McKesson Corporation.

Sean received his MBA in Finance from Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management and his B.S. in Finance from Bentley University. He is a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as treasurer on the board of directors.

"I am excited to partner with VSCP and the leadership team at Safecor Health," highlighted Mr. Henderson. "The opportunity in the market and the enthusiasm within the organization and from VSCP was compelling. I look forward to further building the finance function and working with the team to contribute to the company's future growth."

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to providing unit-dose drug packaging services for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a rapidly growing line of commercial unit-dose products for use in institutions.

Today, Safecor Health services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of quality and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of two state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and healthcare information technology. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated expertise, specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. With over 100 combined years of analyzing and investing in healthcare services companies, VSCP possesses unparalleled industry knowledge and extensive relationships with industry executives and luminaries. Specifically, VSCP invests in lower middle-market businesses that provide services to hospitals, physician groups, payors, and life sciences companies and are focused on reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and driving quality of care. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 23 transactions across eight platform businesses and has deployed over $600 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

Media Contact:

Bryan Sekino, CFO

Vesey Street Capital Partners

The Pearline House

428 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

Email: [email protected]

(646) 847-2438

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC