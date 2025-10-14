Safecor Health Expands Commercial Team to Strengthen Customer Support and Accelerate Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health, the national leader in pharmaceutical unit-dose repackaging services for hospitals, health systems, and long-term care providers, today announced the expansion of its commercial team to further enhance customer support and deliver greater value across the healthcare industry.

The newly expanded team brings together a wealth of experience to help customers access the right solutions more efficiently and effectively. Leading the effort is Kevin Congdon, Chief Commercial Officer, who joined Safecor Health earlier this year with more than 20 years of leadership in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Kevin is supported by Adam Riley, Senior Director of Portfolio and Business Development, whose expertise in product strategy and analytics ensures Safecor's growing product line is aligned with customer needs. On the front lines of customer engagement, Olivia Greiwe, Health System Sales Director, will focus on helping health systems streamline supply chain operations, while new IDN Account Managers – Dawn Martin, Patrick McKeown, and Shawn Judd – will each apply their deep backgrounds in healthcare sales, account management, and pharmacy automation to provide personalized support and build lasting customer relationships.

"At Safecor Health, everything we do starts with our customers," said Mark Saxon, Chief Executive Officer of Safecor Health. "Expanding our commercial team with these talented leaders ensures we can be even more responsive, provide greater value, and help hospitals and health systems focus on what matters most—caring for patients."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Safecor Health remains committed to being more than a solutions provider. With continued investment in its people, the expansion of unit-dose commercial products through its UDL acquisition, and its contract packaging service, the company is strengthening its role as a trusted partner in improving safety, efficiency, and patient care.

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to reshaping unit-dose drug repackaging and supply chain for hospitals, long-term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a growing line of commercial unit-dose products through the acquisition of UDL.

The company services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health operates two state-of-the-art packaging centers that help hospitals and health systems reduce drug costs and drug waste, as well as mitigate the impacts of drug shortages. For more information, please visit www.safecorhealth.com

