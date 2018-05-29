Safecut Knife Launches First Kitchen Knife That Is Not Suitable for Chefs

PHOENIX, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecut Knife - a new kind of ergonomically designed paring knife with a patented built-in thumb protector – will soon be available to consumers through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The knife promises greater safety in the kitchen by introducing a detachable thumb and finger guard that prevents unwanted mishaps while preparing food.

Safecut Knive easy steps Avoid cuts, use Safecut Knife

Leizer Rodal, inventor and owner of Safecut Knife stated "Statistics show, that 69% of women cut towards their thumb or fingers while prepping in the kitchen. Almost half of that percentage, admits that cutting this way is their preferred way of cutting. That's why I invented the Safecut Knife, because I saw the need for a new kind of safe, everyday kitchen knife that can prevent the thousands of painful cuts each year."

The Safecut Knife features an integrated thumb protector in the bottom portion of the knife. When removed, the protector can be placed onto the user's thumb or fingertip – allowing the sharp blade to cut and move safely against the finger without hassle. Additionally, the Safecut Knife will come with an ergonomic handle for a better grip, and a stainless-steel blade. The dishwasher safe product will be available in four different sizes depending the user's preference.

The company plans to launch the product with early bird discount availability on Kickstarter.com by mid-June.

"By subscribing early, consumers will have access to the special early bird discount, available in limited quantities to the first backers of our revolutionary product," said Rodal. So, if you are not a Chef and like to cut or peel towards your thumb or fingers, that's where the Safecut Knife comes into play. Adding safety in the most convenient way. We are incredibly excited to be officially launching our Kickstarter campaign in June."

About the creator

Leizer Rodal is the creator and owner of Safecut Knife. He is originally from Italy and has always pursued his passion for new inventions. He is a father of four and lives in Phoenix, AZ. "It took some time to get here, but when you really want something to happen you have got to focus and fight every day to achieve your goal."

For more information, or to see a Safecut Knife demonstration video, visit: https://safecutknife.com/.

Contact: Leizer Rodal

Safecut Knife

195920@email4pr.com

602-730-2627

3104 East Camelback Rd.

#1108

Phoenix, AZ 85016

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safecut-knife-launches-first-kitchen-knife-that-is-not-suitable-for-chefs-300655243.html

SOURCE Safecut Knife

Related Links

https://safecutknife.com

