SafeEVAC Announces Partnership with Unlimited Technology to Expand National Intelligent Evacuation Infrastructure

JASPER, Ind., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeEVAC today announced a strategic partnership with Unlimited Technology to support the continued expansion of its intelligent evacuation and life-safety platform across the United States.

Installed School in Indiana SafeEVAC Intelligent Exit Sign

Through this collaboration, Unlimited Technology will provide support in the sales, implementation, and maintenance of SafeEVAC systems, including installation expertise and technical support for SafeEVAC deployments in schools, public facilities, and other critical environments. With a strong focus on the education sector, Unlimited Technology brings deep experience in advanced security and infrastructure systems to help ensure SafeEVAC installations meet the highest standards of reliability and performance.

SafeEVAC is designed to move beyond traditional static emergency systems by integrating certified exit signage, dynamic directional lighting, color-coded strobes, and real-time monitoring into a unified safety platform. The system provides clear guidance during emergencies and improves situational awareness for building occupants and first responders.

Founded in 1989, Unlimited Technology offers end-to-end, integrated solutions for physical security, network and cyber security, as well as managed services and compliance. In addition to providing expertise about K-12 education and higher education campuses, the company also serves a broad range of vertical markets, including critical infrastructure, federal government, commercial real estate, financial institutions, and municipalities.

"As we focus our innovative AI-powered technology and patented intelligent evacuation solutions on protecting lives and enhancing emergency response in schools, campuses, workplaces, and critical facilities, we are proud to announce our partnership with Unlimited Technology," said Cade Knies, CEO, SafeEVAC. "Unlimited Technology's extensive experience in systems integration, customer relationships, and delivering enterprise-level security solutions for commercial and federal government clients is well-recognized across the industry. We are excited to collaborate with them to expand the reach and impact of our life-saving technology. Together, we are poised to redefine how organizations ensure occupant safety, deliver adaptive real-time guidance during threats, and fortify vital assets with cutting-edge solutions and an unwavering commitment to securing people and mission-critical environments."

"Schools deserve the same level of intelligent, integrated safety infrastructure that we deploy in federal facilities and enterprise environments," said John Petruzzi Jr., CEO,

Unlimited Technology. "SafeEVAC's platform brings real-time guidance and adaptive response to environments where the stakes could not be higher. Unlimited Technology is proud to bring that capability to the K-12 communities we serve, giving students, staff, and first responders the situational awareness they need when it matters most.

Together, SafeEVAC and Unlimited Technology are focused on strengthening the human safety network by connecting buildings, improving communication during emergencies, and redefining how intelligent evacuation systems operate at scale.

As SafeEVAC continues expanding into new communities and facilities, Unlimited Technology will play a key role in supporting both current and future installations. Their involvement will help accelerate the development of a nationwide network of safer buildings powered by modern life-safety technology.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, public safety, and delivering reliable infrastructure that communities can trust when it matters most.

Contact:

Zach Fletcher

4028902832

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeEVAC