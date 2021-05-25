SafeGraph Expands Data Coverage to the UK

DENVER, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places, announced that they have expanded their coverage into the United Kingdom with over 1.3M points of interest (POI) now available. After much success in the United States and Canada, SafeGraph is thrilled to expand globally and provide its customers with broader coverage to help meet their expanding global needs.

"Our expansion into the United Kingdom is a huge win for our organization's ability to provide value to our current customers who have a global footprint, as well as international organizations who have been asking for this data," said SafeGraph's VP of Product, Lauren Spiegel. "The United Kingdom was the most heavily requested country from our customers and it has been an exciting challenge to discover how to create incredibly precise POI datasets as we move across the globe."

SafeGraph UK data includes:

1.3M points of interest (POI) and growing

POI categories including restaurants, grocery stores, retail locations, airports, stadiums, and more

SafeGraph Core POI and Geometry datasets

Instant access to the data on safegraph.com

SafeGraph recently raised a Series B funding round of $45M and has aggressive goals for 2021 to rapidly expand their brand coverage of POIs to many additional countries. Learn more about SafeGraph in the UK at SafeGraph.com/UK.

About SafeGraph

SafeGraph builds truth sets for physical places, powering analytics at leading organizations like Ares Management, Sysco, Goldman Sachs, Verizon Media and the CDC. SafeGraph's high-precision places data covers business listings, building footprints, and aggregated foot traffic data for millions of points of interest (POI) and thousands of brands in the US, Canada and the UK. With detailed brand affiliation, spatial hierarchy, and other key business details, SafeGraph data informs market analytics, investment research, site selection, and more. To learn more or try it for yourself, visit: safegraph.com

