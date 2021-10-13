SafeGraph Launches Global POI Dataset, Becoming the Worldwide Leader in Places Data

"We are thrilled to launch the Global Brands dataset and bring these highly sought-after POIs to the market. Data scientists from large corporations, small organizations, and academic institutions alike have been asking for a truly global POI dataset, and we're committed to continuously increasing our coverage to help power their analytics." said SafeGraph's Head of Product Marketing, Stu Kendall. SafeGraph is partnering with analytics software provider AtScale to host a launch event to dive deeper into the data, explore use cases, and answer questions on October 20th. You can sign up here .

SafeGraph Global Brands POI data includes:

Coverage of 522 brands in 193 countries (and counting)

POI data that includes location name, address, lat/long, brand affiliation, category classification, open/close info, and more

Customers of SafeGraph can request coverage of any additional brands. A free sample of the data can be downloaded at safegraph.com/global-brands.

About SafeGraph: SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that provides high quality data on physical places to organizations like Sysco, Domino's, Esri, Choice Hotels, and more. Data scientists can preview and browse POI, building footprint, and foot traffic data, as well as related datasets, for free on safegraph.com .

