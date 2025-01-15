Safeguard Continues Global Expansion with New Partnerships in the UK and Finland

POST FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Equipment, a leader in advanced personal safety technology, is proud to announce strategic partnerships with Horizon Utility Supplies in the United Kingdom and Eurolaite Oy in Finland to distribute its flagship product, the Compass Pro Emergency Response System (ERS). These collaborations mark a significant milestone in Safeguard's mission to provide enhanced safety solutions to field workers globally.

The Compass Pro ERS is a state-of-the-art device designed to improve safety and efficiency for professionals working in high-risk environments. A proven market leader, the Compass Pro ERS is relied upon by thousands of field workers and companies across diverse industries. With features such as real-time electrical hazard detection, fall alerts, SOS capabilities and live monitoring, it is an indispensable tool for industries such as utilities, telecommunications and construction.

"Partnering with Horizon in the UK and Eurolaite in Finland positions Safeguard to make a substantial impact on worker safety in these regions," said Tim Ledford, CEO of Safeguard Equipment. "Both Horizon and Eurolaite share our commitment to delivering innovative safety solutions, and their extensive market expertise makes them ideal partners for this initiative."

Horizon, a premier distributor of cutting-edge technology and safety equipment, will serve as the exclusive distributor of Compass Pro ERS in the United Kingdom. With decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, Horizon is well-equipped to bring Safeguard's solutions to a broad spectrum of industries.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Safeguard Equipment to introduce the Compass Pro ERS to our UK clients," said Richard Casey, Managing Director of Horizon Utility Supplies. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative tools that protect and empower workers in hazardous environments."

Eurolaite, a trusted supplier of advanced electricity quality control and protection solutions, will bring the Compass Pro ERS to Finland's safety-conscious market. Known for their dedication to high-quality products and long-term partnerships, Eurolaite will be instrumental in ensuring the successful adoption of Safeguard's technologies.

"The Compass Pro ERS represents a significant advancement in worker safety, and we are excited to partner with Safeguard Equipment to offer this solution to our customers in Finland," said Tuomo Luukkainen, CEO of Eurolaite Oy. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality and competitive solutions to the electrical and power distribution sectors."

For more information on Safeguard Equipment and the Compass Pro Emergency Response System, visit SafeguardEquipment.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Safeguard Equipment

Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology, dedicated to creating innovative tools that save lives and prevent injuries in high-risk work environments. With a focus on reliability and user-centered design, Safeguard continues to set new standards in safety technology.

About Horizon

Horizon is a UK-based distributor specializing in advanced safety equipment and technology. With a customer-focused approach and a history of delivering innovative solutions, Horizon has built a strong reputation across multiple industries.

About Eurolaite

Eurolaite Oy is a Finnish supplier of high-quality products and total solutions for electricity quality control, electrical network protection, and distribution network construction. Representing globally renowned suppliers, Eurolaite is dedicated to ensuring excellence in product quality and support.

SOURCE Safeguard Equipment, Inc.