SafeGuard Cyber Adds Two Veteran Cybersecurity Industry Leaders To Executive Leadership Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection driving digital communications, today announced the addition of two cybersecurity industry leaders to its management team. Karen Kukoda and Robert Freeman have joined the company to manage SafeGuard Cyber's partner program and global sales, respectively, and to manage increased demand for the company's comprehensive security solution for collaboration, mobile chat, and social media applications.

Ms. Kukoda joins as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at SafeGuard Cyber. She is responsible for the strategic development and growth of collaborative partnerships, as well as go-to-market activity. Her prior experience of developing an ecosystem of partners from inception to annual, repeatable revenue will continue with this new role.

Ms. Kukoda previously managed FireEye's global cyber risk partnerships, managing the company's thought leadership in the insurance and risk management segment to create a new sales channel for the FireEye global sales team. Her sales career has spanned more than 25 years at MobileIron, Hewlett-Packard, and AT&T Mobility. "SafeGuard's comprehensive solution spans so many channels and touches so many industries. There's a tremendous opportunity to build on our existing alliances to create an entire ecosystem with the many types of partners who recognize the business impact of securing all digital communications," said Ms. Kukoda. "I'm thrilled to join the SafeGuard Cyber team at such an exciting time for the company."

Ms. Kukoda has been recognized as a CRN Woman of the Channel in 2018, 2019, and 2020. She was named one of CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" in 2018. She is a Canisius College graduate.

Robert Freeman joins the company as SafeGuard Cyber's Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. Mr. Freeman has more than 20 years' experience driving success during hyper-growth stages at other notable security companies, such as FireEye and Imperva.

In his new role, Mr. Freeman will focus on expanding SafeGuard Cyber's worldwide sales operations and serving the company's growing list of overseas customers. Fluent in three languages, he will be responsible for maintaining successful customer experiences while using his knowledge of cultural complexities. Robert is a veteran of the security conference speaking circuit and has written papers on varying topics in security. Mr. Freeman is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts. "The needs of the enterprise workplace are changing rapidly. SafeGuard represents the future of cybersecurity: solutions that empower companies to use new technologies instead of just blocking them. Modern business depends on new digital channels and SafeGuard Cyber is the most comprehensive solution for securing people and organizations from digital risk. I'm excited to help drive explosive growth for such a great team," said Mr. Freeman.

"Attracting talented leaders like Karen and Robert to SafeGuard Cyber shows just how much the market is growing for solutions that empower secure communication," said Jim Zuffoletti, CEO and Co-founder, SafeGuard Cyber. "These are two of the most accomplished executives in the cybersecurity industry, and their efforts will undoubtedly attract additional tier-one partnerships and increase our ability to protect even more of the world's leading organizations looking to take advantage of modern communications channels to drive business forward."

