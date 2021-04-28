SafeGuard Cyber Digital Risk Protection Now Available on AWS Marketplace

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, is pleased to announce its availability on AWS Marketplace. Through its vast selection of software applications, AWS Marketplace is home to a large base of enterprise-level cloud security buyers. These customers can now purchase the SafeGuard Cyber security solution directly from the AWS Marketplace and pay for the service through their integrated Amazon Web Services (AWS) bill.



SafeGuard Cyber's digital risk protection platform is designed to provide unprecedented visibility and protection across more than 50 collaboration, mobile chat, and social media channels. It protects human connections that drive business in the digital world and makes it easier for enterprises to secure the flow of communication wherever it exists.



SafeGuard Cyber's SaaS platform delivers a single solution to detect, defend, and prevent cybersecurity attacks and mitigate compliance risks in corporate communications. Enterprises that purchase SafeGuard Cyber through AWS Marketplace gain access to the platform's advanced machine learning that protects against account compromise, spear-phishing, malware, and critical data loss on these channels, as well as providing information governance and compliance.



"With businesses adopting new collaboration, communication, and chat platforms, the perimeter-based approach to information security is no longer enough. These channels have become an emerging path for bad actors looking to exploit unsecured digital communications," said SafeGuard Cyber VP of Strategic Partnerships, Karen Kukoda. "SafeGuard Cyber's relationship with AWS Marketplace protects our joint customers through unprecedented access to security and compliance across dozens of business-critical cloud and digital channels."



AWS Marketplace customers can contact SafeGuard Cyber to identify use cases that fit their digital communication channels and to request a demo. SafeGuard Cyber remains 100% committed to the channel. Customers can purchase software solutions directly from their partner of choice in the AWS Marketplace through Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO). Need more info on our partnership? [email protected]

SGC Reseller Partner page - https://www.safeguardcyber.com/partners/vars



About SafeGuard Cyber



SafeGuard Cyber protects the human connections organizations need to thrive in a digital world. The cloud-native SafeGuard platform empowers the secure and compliant adoption of social, mobile, and cloud-based communication channels at the scale of global business. Built on innovative agentless architecture and award-winning AI analytics, the SafeGuard platform secures business critical communications, detects and stops cyber threats, and ensures compliance in real-time without disruption to natural workflows.



With SafeGuard, customers gain business agility with better security and time to value. Current customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments.

SOURCE SafeGuard Cyber

