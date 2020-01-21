SafeGuard Cyber Expands Leadership Team to Support Growing Global Enterprise Customer Base

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , a SaaS security platform that secures the technologies driving the digital economy, today announced the hiring of Thomas A. Dukes, Jr. as Senior Vice President for Information Security and Corporate Affairs to support the growing need for data security and compliance in today's digital workplace.

Dukes brings more than 25 years of global cyber policy, strategic leadership and operational experience to the company, having served as a U.S. military officer, diplomat and cybercrime prosecutor. At SafeGuard Cyber, Dukes will be responsible for managing data security and ensuring that customer data is handled in compliance with all U.S. and foreign equivalent standards and regulations. Dukes will work with product and operations teams to ensure SafeGuard Cyber's platform and services adhere to global quality and security standards.

"We're excited to have Tom Dukes join our team," said SafeGuard Cyber CEO and co-founder Jim Zuffoletti. "In today's digital workplace, using social media platforms and collaboration networks is a business imperative. All of those digital channels and 3rd party tools also bring enormous compliance and information security challenges that far too many companies are not prepared to handle. We look forward to leveraging Tom's expertise as our number of enterprise clients with truly global operations continues to grow."

"SafeGuard Cyber has developed cutting-edge technology and identified a real gap that no other company is quite addressing when it comes to securing social media and collaboration tools," said Tom Dukes. "After seeing nation state disruptions around the 2016 and 2018 elections firsthand, I'm delighted to join SafeGuard Cyber and get back to working full-time to combat cyber and other digital risks."

In addition to his role at SafeGuard Cyber, Dukes is a U.S. Air Force Reserve Brigadier General and an adjunct professor of cyber law and policy at the University of Virginia. Tom previously served as the U.S. State Department's Deputy Coordinator for Cyber Issues, as a Senior Trial Counsel in the U.S. Justice Department's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, and as an active duty U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, the U.S. Air Force Air War College, and the University of Maine at Farmington.

SafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social media and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and marketing teams work better together to drive business forward. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com .

