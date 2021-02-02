SafeGuard Cyber Joins CyberXchange, The World's Preeminent B2B ecommerce Marketplace Dedicated to Cybersecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the only SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, today announced its availability on CyberXchange, the innovative new ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance.

For the first time on CyberXchange, CIOs, CISOs and IT professionals can find and purchase SafeGuard Cyber's digital risk protection solution mapped to the major cybersecurity frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI, CMMC, and NIST, bringing them unprecedented visibility and efficiencies in building cybersecurity programs. Built on CyberXchange's proprietary mapping engine and AI platform called Harmony, SafeGuard Cyber's platform is available at the CyberXchange Application Security Marketplace .

SafeGuard Cyber Platform

SafeGuard Cyber protects human connections that drive business in the digital world. Its cloud-based platform ensures that Digital Risk Protection is secure and compliant across third-party cloud and mobile channels. Features of its security solution on the CyberXchange Marketplace include:

A single solution to detect, defend, and prevent cybersecurity attacks and compliance risks in corporate communications on over 50 cloud-based and mobile channels.

Advanced machine learning protection against account compromise, spear-phishing, malware, and critical data loss on these channels, as well as providing information governance and compliance.

Fully searchable records, captured in their native format, including links and pictures.

"We are thrilled to be a CyberXchange partner and help IT professionals more easily evaluate and purchase SafeGuard Cyber's platform dedicated to safeguarding human connections and providing unmatched visibility on business-critical cloud and chat channels," said Jim Zuffoletti, co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking our solution mapped to industry frameworks. This is something every IT professional will get value from."

"We're excited to welcome SafeGuard Cyber onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy SafeGuard Cyber's solutions," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. "Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget – from big brands to verified emerging providers – all within a simple UI experience. SafeGuard Cyber joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an exciting new way to find and experience their solutions."

According to a recent study by PwC, 91% of all enterprises are following at least one cybersecurity framework, which mandates hundreds of requirements to quickly satisfy by sorting through a flood of 5,000+ disjointed security products and services currently on the market. Until CyberXchange, there was no easy way to find a product or service mapped to a specific framework requirement leading to massive over-expenditures, vendor overload, and inefficiencies. CyberXchange's underlying technology maps the world's leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com .

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social media and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and marketing teams work better together to drive business forward. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com .

