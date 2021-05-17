SafeGuard Cyber Launches Illuminate Partner Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the SaaS platform dedicated to managing the full lifecycle of digital risk protection, has launched Illuminate, a program which enables partners to deliver industry-leading security and compliance across third-party cloud applications in emerging threat space markets. The Illuminate program is designed to drive profitability and predictability by prioritizing the channel for resale, services, and support.



SafeGuard Cyber is the cybersecurity industry's first and only comprehensive collaboration, chat, and social media security platform. Its integrations for leading security technologies, resellers, and service providers deliver security and compliance across more than 50 digital communication channels.



The channel is SafeGuard Cyber's primary route to prospective customers and Illuminate now gives partners powerful tools for offering digital risk protection to their clients. Partners in the Illuminate program will benefit from competitive margins, enhanced service offerings, and increased customer demand fueled by strategic marketing.



"As business communications move outside the network perimeter to third-party digital communication applications, security teams have an imperative to protect employees, company data, and brand assets on these cloud-based applications without slowing down business," said Karen Kukoda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at SafeGuard Cyber. "SafeGuard Cyber is the only digital risk protection platform that delivers complete security and compliance across mobile chat, social media, collaboration, and enterprise applications. We are 100% committed to driving all sales through the channel and working with our strategic partners to make them successful."



The Illuminate program offers resellers the opportunity to benefit from sales and marketing tools to successfully sell SafeGuard Cyber's security and compliance solution. The SafeGuard Cyber solution is seamlessly deployed through an agentless architecture, shortening sales cycles and allowing partners to quickly demonstrate value by meeting security needs of customers across digital communication applications.



ThreatCortex, SafeGuard Cyber's cloud-delivered security analytics engine powered by ML and AI, uncovers threats such as social engineering, malware, and compliance risks in hard-to-visualize cloud application locations. It provides security and compliance teams with unprecedented visibility into business-critical cloud communication applications and the ability to apply policies to secure their use. This capability drives SafeGuard's mission of securing human connections no matter what digital application is used.

About SafeGuard Cyber



SafeGuard Cyber protects the human connections organizations need to thrive in a digital world. The cloud-native SafeGuard platform empowers the secure and compliant adoption of social, mobile, and cloud-based communication channels at a global business scale. Built on innovative agentless architecture and award-winning AI analytics, the SafeGuard platform secures business-critical communications, detects and stops cyber threats, and ensures compliance in real-time without disruption to natural workflows. With SafeGuard, customers gain business agility with better security and time to value. Current customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments.

