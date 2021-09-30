SafeGuard Cyber Named "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the leading provider of security and risk management solutions for today's communication-based threats, announced that it has been named the winner of the "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today. This is SafeGuard Cyber's third CyberSecurity Breakthrough award, having won the "Compliance Software Solution of the Year" Award in 2019 and "Secure Communications Solution of the Year" in 2020.

SafeGuard Cyber's security solutions enable organizations to manage risk and secure against threats across methods of communication. Its platform allows enterprises to:

Manage day-to-day business communication risk extending beyond email and into enterprise communication applications like Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.



Secure the organization by protecting the human and detecting and responding to patterns, context, and intent of communications that indicate advanced social engineering and targeted communication-based attacks including business compromise.

"We are appreciative of CyberSecurity Breakthrough for this recognition. While communication-based applications provide unprecedented convenience for business-critical communications in today's hybrid work environments, they also bring unquestionable risk," said Jim Zuffoletti, Co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "We built SafeGuard Cyber as an intelligent system to systematically identify and take action against risks in these communication applications, at scale."



The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"The digital transformation spurred on by the global pandemic facilitated rapid adoption of third-party cloud applications by remote workers. Companies now need to address the security and compliance challenges brought on by the use of these applications," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "SafeGuard Cyber's digital risk protection technology protects the collaboration, social media, mobile chat, and enterprise applications that have become the go-to tools of modern business. SafeGuard Cyber offers 'breakthrough' threat visibility into communication threats that businesses need to thrive in a digital world. Congratulations on winning the 'SaaS Security Solution of the Year' award for 2021."

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides enterprise security and compliance solutions for the communication needs of today's organizations. Its security solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, detection, and response to threats across the disparate communication methods used by today's digitally enabled business. Its compliance solutions provide governance and policy enforcement that empowers customers to communicate through modern apps & social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

