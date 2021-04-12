SafeGuard Cyber Raises $45M In Strategic Growth Financing Led By NightDragon

Digital Risk Protection Platform Secures Communications Across All Third-Party Social Media, Collaboration, and Mobile Chat Channels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, a leading SaaS-based platform dedicated to managing the entire lifecycle of Digital Risk Protection, announced it has raised $45 million of equity and debt led by NightDragon with participation from Cisco Investments and previous investor, Allegis Cyber.

SafeGuard Cyber's AI-powered platform empowers businesses to adopt critical collaboration, social media, and mobile chat digital channels while reducing cybersecurity risk and ensuring compliance. These technology areas have become essential with today's remote work environment. The new funding will enable SafeGuard Cyber to expand its business and technology capabilities to meet global demand for this rapidly accelerating market.

"SafeGuard Cyber offers a one-of-a-kind solution for any business or individual using cloud-based applications today," said Dave DeWalt, founder, and managing director, NightDragon. "These capabilities are more critical than ever in today's 'work from anywhere' world, where activities have migrated to social, mobile chat, and modern collaboration channels. We look forward to working with the SafeGuard team to enable today's modern workforce and bring about a new era of worry-free commerce and human connections."

"The needs of the enterprise workplace are changing rapidly, and our solutions represent the future of cybersecurity with risk protection evolving to business-critical digital channels," said SafeGuard Cyber CEO and co-founder Jim Zuffoletti. "Information security, compliance and risk professionals, marketing teams, and sales enablement all benefit from leveraging social media, collaboration, and mobile chat communication tools, yet these platforms remain largely vulnerable to security and compliance risks at many organizations. Our new backing from the investors at NightDragon, Allegis Cyber, and Cisco Investments gives SafeGuard Cyber the ability to rapidly scale and meet this massive marketplace need by providing businesses a way to grow securely across the digital landscape."

SafeGuard Cyber enables people to interact securely on any cloud application, including social apps, mobile chat, collaboration platforms, CRM, and service clouds. It empowers security and compliance teams with unprecedented visibility into these business-critical cloud communication applications and the ability to apply policies to secure their use. This capability drives SafeGuard's mission of securing human connections no matter what digital channel is used.

SafeGuard Cyber saw tremendous growth in 2020 as businesses increasingly turned to digital channels, such as collaboration, social media, and mobile chat, to operate their businesses effectively during the pandemic. Integrations and partnerships with platforms like Slack, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp, and more enable even the most regulated companies and industries with the ability to archive messages, voice, video, and chat.

"Security is built-in as a foundational element to everything we do at Cisco," said Morgan Mann, vice president of strategy & operations, Cisco Security Business Group. "Our investment in SafeGuard Cyber is consistent with our innovation strategy, and we believe it is well-positioned to be a leader in digital risk protection for securing today's growing business collaboration requirements."

SafeGuard Cyber customers include some of the biggest names in financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, technology, government, sports, media, and entertainment. They use SafeGuard Cyber to communicate directly with customers over Zoom, WhatsApp, and WeChat in a secure and compliant manner enabling authentic social selling solutions.

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber protects the human connections organizations need to thrive in a digital world. The cloud-native SafeGuard platform empowers the secure and compliant adoption of social, mobile, and cloud-based communication channels at a global business scale. Built on innovative agentless architecture and award-winning AI analytics, the SafeGuard platform secures business-critical communications, detects and stops cyber threats, and ensures compliance in real-time without disruption to natural workflows. With SafeGuard, customers gain business agility with better security and time to value. Current customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments.

NightDragon Security

NightDragon Security is an investment firm focused on partnering with cybersecurity companies across the corporate lifecycle, from an early-stage to growth, buyouts, and special situations. Its flexible model allows it to lead or co-invest alongside leading venture capital and private equity firms in the pursuit of driving growth and maximizing shareholder value. NightDragon is unique in providing deep operational expertise in cybersecurity gained by its founders Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez from years serving as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast, and FireEye.

SOURCE SafeGuard Cyber

Related Links

https://www.safeguardcyber.com/

