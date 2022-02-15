SafeGuard Cyber Wins Eight Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for today's communication-based threats, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner of eight Cybersecurity Excellence awards for 2022.

The awards from Cybersecurity Insiders recognize both SafeGuard Cyber's cutting-edge technology solutions for protecting organizations against advanced cyber threats, and the company's strong leadership team.

SafeGuard Cyber was named a Gold winner in the Anti Malware, Communication Fraud Protection and Social Media Security categories of this year's Cybersecurity Excellence awards, and it received a Silver award in the Healthcare industry solutions category. Additionally, the company's executive team received several Cybersecurity Excellence awards in leadership, including: Chief Technology Officer of the Year (Otavio Freire, CTO and co-founder), Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year (Rusty Carter, Chief Product Officer), Cybersecurity Professional of the Year (George Kamide, Senior Director) and Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year (Lisa Hayashi, Senior Vice President of Marketing).

"We are honored to be recognized by Cybersecurity Insiders for the important advances our technology has made in protecting businesses from communications-based threats," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "We are equally honored that so many of our executives have been recognized for the extraordinary work they do, not only for our company, but on behalf of the entire industry. Our company continues to thrive because of this strong, talented and diverse team and the commitment they show each and every day to making business communications safer and more secure."

"We congratulate SafeGuard Cyber for this recognition as an award winner in the Anti Malware, Communication Fraud Protection, Social Media Security, Healthcare industry and executive leadership categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

In addition to the Cybersecurity Excellence awards, SafeGuard Cyber has also been recognized by several other leading industry groups and publications. In 2021, the company received the "SaaS Security Solution of the Year" award from the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards and it was named one of Cybercrime Magazine's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Channels to Watch in 2021."

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides security and compliance for human connections so enterprises can trust modern communications. With patented Natural Language Understanding technology, our security solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, detection and response to threats across the disparate communication methods used by today's digitally enabled businesses. In addition, cloud-based machine learning provides compliance solutions for governance and policy enforcement that empower customers to communicate through modern apps and social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com.

