Safeguard Global Pay and OneSource Virtual Elevate Partnership to Offer Enhanced Payroll Suite for Workday Users

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Safeguard Global Pay and OneSource Virtual, two leading providers of HR and payroll solutions, are excited to announce the expansion of their partnership. This collaboration aims to deliver a comprehensive Payroll Suite tailored for Workday users, reaffirming their dedication to simplifying and enhancing HR and payroll processes for organizations worldwide.

As a Workday-exclusive partner, OneSource Virtual is keenly focused on streamlining operations across HR, payroll, and finance for Workday customers. OneSource Virtual solutions provide a unique mix of technology and service to reduce administrative burdens, improve accuracy, and increase efficiency. Nearly 900 Workday Payroll customers partner with OneSource Virtual for payroll administration, payroll tax, garnishment services, and more.

Safeguard Global Pay has solidified its position as a global workforce compliance and payroll specialist. Its mission is to facilitate seamless, efficient, and compliant global employment for companies of all sizes. With a strong emphasis on guiding organizations through the intricacies of global payroll and compliance, Safeguard Global Pay is dedicated to streamlining HR operations for their clients.

Valerie Tazelaar, Payroll Director at FICO and longtime mutual customer, emphasized the partnership's benefits, stating: "You're working with a team of people that knows your organization. You're working with one person who can help you with anything that you have going on, no matter what the country is."

The expanded partnership between Safeguard Global Pay and OneSource Virtual represents a natural progression. By combining OneSource Virtual's Workday expertise with Safeguard Global Pay's global payroll and compliance solutions, Workday users can now access a comprehensive Payroll Suite that simplifies and optimizes payroll processes worldwide. This collaborative endeavor ensures that Workday users can manage their HR and payroll functions with utmost ease and efficiency.

"Workday is at the core of modern HR and payroll operations, and we are excited to deepen our collaboration with OneSource Virtual," said Neil Carpenter, EVP Alliances at Safeguard Global Pay. "By joining forces, we aim to provide Workday users with a seamless and globally compliant payroll solution."

"Our partnership with Safeguard Global Pay has been marked by a shared commitment to delivering excellence to our clients across the globe," said Brian Levey, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at OneSource Virtual. "With this expansion, we are excited to take another step in providing Workday users with the tools they need to succeed."

Click here to learn more about the partnership.

About OneSource Virtual:

OneSource Virtual delivers patented in-tenant technology and expert services that efficiently automate the administrative, transactional tasks of Workday payroll, taxes, payments, and benefits. With over 1,000 active customers and 95% customer retention, OneSource Virtual is the leading exclusive provider of Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions for Workday customers.

About Safeguard Global Pay:

Safeguard Global Pay is a leading global managed payroll provider, offering certified, bi-directional integrations with Workday. Seamlessly integrate HR and payroll data around the world, gain comprehensive insights to labor costs, and ensure maximum engagement with Workday.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Kerri Taranto, [email protected]

SOURCE Safeguard Global