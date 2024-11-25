SAFEGUARD INVESTMENT ADVISORY GROUP UNVEILS SAFEGUARD CARES INITIATIVE

Firm establishes outreach and engagement program to give back to community

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shining Brighter Together.

At Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, we're deeply committed to that mission. For more than two decades, we've been grateful to serve our clients and communities and grow a company with one singular focus — to help people, not just financially but in every aspect of their lives.

At Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, our mission extends beyond financial guidance. We are dedicated to helping enhance every facet of our clients’ and community members’ lives. Through Safeguard Cares, we aim to nurture a supportive environment that fosters both personal and collective growth, creating a lasting positive impact.

Our latest initiative, Safeguard Cares, will help us further that objective, galvanizing our clients, employees and neighbors. By setting aside one day each quarter to partner with and support local organizations that hold special places in the hearts of those who work for or with our firm, SIAG aims to be a catalyst for positive change by fostering a culture of collaboration and generosity.

"The outcomes of this can be endless; it can last decades, generations, because that chain reaction can be really substantial," said Reid Abedeen, SIAG's managing partner. "It's not just the immediate effect. If I am able to help one person, and they remember this, they then can continue to do that moving forward.

"We can definitely take steps forward in making an impact on people's lives. Our role here at Safeguard Investment Advisory Group is for sure to help families — we've served families over the past two decades. But this is just as important, if not more, to helping families bring them up."

This initiative is deeply inspired by the long-standing support and involvement of SIAG's managing partner, Reid Abedeen, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more than 20 years, Reid has passionately supported St. Jude's mission of finding cures and saving children. His recent opportunity to share this connection at a conference with nearly 1,000 other advisors, where over $1.3 million was raised for St. Jude, exemplifies the power of collective giving. This dedication to creating opportunities and supporting those less fortunate embodies the spirit of Safeguard Cares and sets the foundation for the initiative's future endeavors.

"I've been blessed to have three children who are healthy, and I've seen families that weren't as fortunate as myself," said Abedeen, who has proudly been affiliated with St. Jude for more than 20 years. "So, wanting to help children and give them a chance to have opportunities are really what we stand for here."

SIAG invites its clients and partners to suggest other organizations they are passionate about. By paying our blessings forward, the firm believes we all can "shine brighter together."

For more information about Safeguard Cares or to learn how you can get involved, please visit https://safeguardinvestment.com/safeguardcares.

ABOUT SAFEGUARD INVESTMENT ADVISORY GROUP

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group offers investment management services across California. With locations in Corona, Roseville, San Diego, Escondido, Oxnard and Santa Barbara, SIAG helps families and individuals pursue amazing retirements through a disciplined approach rooted in education, integrity and trust, and by focusing on seven key financial areas: risk, taxation, fees, Roth conversions, income planning, long-term care and wealth transfers.

SOURCE Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC