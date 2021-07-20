Safeguard Medical Acquires Made-in-America Splint Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Medical, a global leader in innovative emergency medical technologies and specialized training for first responders, today announced that it has acquired the Universal Splint product line from Vetrun LLC. The addition of the veteran-owned, 100 percent U.S. sourced and manufactured Universal Splint line further expands Safeguard Medical's portfolio of trauma products to better enable emergency medical responders to save lives.

The American-made splints will be available in Safeguard's civilian emergency medical kits, as well as its combat lifesaver bags, which have been adopted by nearly half of all U.S. Army combat units.

"With this most recent addition of a top-of-the-line splint line from Vetrun, Safeguard continues to enable first responders to be better prepared for any traumatic fracture event with American-made tools," said Corey Russ, a U.S. military special operations veteran and president of North America, Safeguard Medical. "At Safeguard Medical, we are always looking for ways to expand our lifesaving toolkit, and to ensure that first responders at every skill level and in any environment are equipped with the world's best tools and training to save lives."

This latest product line acquisition follows two company acquisitions made by Safeguard Medical in 2021 as part of a growth strategy to expand its emergency medical product options to an even wider variety of first responder audiences across the globe. With the addition of the American-made Universal Splint product line, Safeguard provides innovative, market-leading trauma treatment products, solving not only the emergency medical needs of today, but predicting the demands of tomorrow.

"Vetrun and Safeguard are two companies truly united in their mission to equip first responders with the best tools possible and we are proud to be a part of this next step," said Lucas Kerr, founder and CEO of VETRUN and a former U.S. Army Ranger combat veteran. "This acquisition moves forward a vision to apply the American-made splint line we have built here at Vetrun to the ongoing work at Safeguard. This move will put our premium-grade splints in the hands of first responders aiming to act fast and efficiently in the event of traumatic injuries."

About Safeguard Medical

Safeguard Medical is home to the world's leading and trusted brands for emergency medical product technologies and skills training. Offering a powerful portfolio of innovative, high-quality products, simulation capabilities, training courses and consultancy programs, Safeguard Medical is dedicated to advancing its mission of equipping and enabling responders at every skill level to preserve life in any environment. Driven by innovation and real-world experience, Safeguard Medical aims to solve not only the emergency medical needs of today, but to prepare for the demands of tomorrow. Safeguard Medical is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit www.safeguardmedical.com.

