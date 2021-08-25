Safeguard Medical Supports Emergency Relief Efforts in Haiti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Medical, a global leader in innovative emergency medical technologies and specialized training for first responders, is supporting emergency relief efforts from the devastating earthquake that recently took place in Haiti. Safeguard Medical has teamed up with Project Medishare, in partnership with Disaster Medical Solutions (DMS), to donate proprietary medical supplies.

Safeguard Medical has donated essential emergency response products that can help stop bleeding, assist in surgical procedures, and improve patient outcomes. Many health facilities and hospitals have been severely damaged by the earthquake, adding to the challenges both patients and healthcare workers face, placing much of the burden for treating the injured on first responders, field medical operations, and austere surgical centers. The donated items will be particularly valuable to medical professionals working under these circumstances because they can be used immediately to save lives, regardless of the environment.

"The recent earthquake Haitians have experienced is extremely distressing, and Safeguard Medical is grateful to be in a position to help," said Adam Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Safeguard Medical. "This connection with Project Medishare and DMS gave us the opportunity to lend a hand to an organization that is doing vital work during times of extraordinary need. Recovery after these devastating events is not easy, but we are thankful that the donation of Safeguard products will assist emergency responders in their ongoing efforts to save lives."

The shipment of the donated supplies is expected to arrive in Haiti in the coming days, along with other much needed supplies and equipment.

About Safeguard Medical:

Safeguard Medical is home to the world's leading and trusted brands for emergency medical product technologies and skills training. Offering a powerful portfolio of innovative, high-quality products, simulation capabilities, training courses and consultancy programs, Safeguard Medical is dedicated to advancing its mission of equipping and enabling responders at every skill level to preserve life in any environment. Driven by innovation and real-world experience, Safeguard Medical aims to solve not only the emergency medical needs of today, but to prepare for the demands of tomorrow. Safeguard Medical is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit www.safeguardmedical.com.

