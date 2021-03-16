Safeguard Proof of Vaccination Data with StoreSMART's COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holder

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A COVID-19 vaccination card may soon become the key to unlocking the country's newly opening travel, family, work, school, and entertainment opportunities. So, keeping this document safe and well protected will naturally be of great importance.

Enter StoreSMART's new Medical and Vaccine Card Holder—a convenient and inexpensive way to keep a proof of vaccination card safe, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills.

"A proof of vaccination card is bound to become one of the most important documents a person owns," says Reenie Feingold, CEO and Founder of StoreSMART. "The lightweight, durable plastic pockets have been designed to keep these cards easily accessible and safely protected, whether in a purse, bag or pocket."

StoreSMART's Medical and Vaccine Card Holders have additional practical uses, too. They can help organize insurance information, social security cards, medical information, or appointment cards; or safely hold credit cards, driver's licenses, tickets, cash, and other small items.

The 3 3/8" x 4 3/8" pockets have a 3" x 4" interior capacity. They are made of 8-gauge crystal clear vinyl for ultimate visibility and open on the short side with a ¼" lip.

