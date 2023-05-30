SafeGuard Research Finds Strong Correlation Between Safety Culture and On-Site Accidents

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard , an international safety-tech solution that uses machine learning to predict and prevent worksite accidents by automating decision making, today revealed that data collected by its software indicated a strong correlation between safety-issue reporting, a basic element of safety culture, and the number of on-site accidents. SafeGuard's research found that a well-developed safety culture directly correlates to a decrease in the overall number of on-site accidents.

Although the definition of a 'safety culture' may vary from industry to industry, multiple studies have found strong correlations between safety culture and an array of positive results. Safety Culture is associated with lower health risks, a more positive company image and reputation, higher rates of employee recruitment and retention and more. One important element that comprises Safety Culture is safety-issue reporting, which is measured by the times workers flag potentially dangerous areas, objects or situations happening on-site.

Since 2017, when SafeGuard's solution was first introduced to construction sites, the platform has been storing, tracking and analyzing data about its safety-issue reporting feature. Five years later, and after being implemented in over 2,500 construction sites, the data collected shows a strong correlation between Safety-Issue reporting and a lower number of accidents occurring. From 2015 to 2018, in construction sites where SafeGuard was not implemented suffered ten fatal injuries, since 2019, when the platform was introduced, these construction sites recorded no fatal injuries. SafeGuard also discovered that the Incident Rate – the total number of recordable incidents per 200,000 hours worked – is strongly linked to the number of safety hazards being reported. The more safety concerns reported, the lower the incident rate. This allows companies to utilize Safety-Issues reporting as a metric to measure Safety Culture in construction sites.

"Through technology, we are able to find correlations that go unnoticed. This data can help us find strong indicators to measure the safety of the workers on site and react accordingly to protect them from accidents," said Izhak Paz, CEO and Founder of SafeGuard. "Organizations should encourage their workers to maintain proactive awareness for safety and to report any issues found during their routines. By working together, workers will be safer, and organizations will save time and money by avoiding senseless and preventable injuries."

About SafeGuard

SafeGuard is an international Safety-Tech company, reducing accidents in multiple industries like construction, ports and more. Since its launch in 2016, SafeGuard's game-changing automated decision-support platform has saved over 2,745 lives. With a long track record of dramatic declines in accidents, SafeGuard's innovative end-to-end solution is bound to impact insurance fees as well.

