Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital

Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal, Chairman of the Safeguard Board, said, "We are pleased to have reached this cooperation agreement with Sierra and appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with them. I am also pleased to welcome Russell and Ira to the Safeguard Board and am confident they will complement the strengths of the current members of our Board and help us oversee the execution of the Company's strategy to streamline its organizational structure, reduce operating costs and monetize Partner Company interests to maximize net proceeds distributable to shareholders."

Joseph M. Manko, Jr. of the Horton Fund and Darren C. Wallis of Maplewood Capital, LLC, speaking on behalf of Sierra, stated, "We appreciate the constructive engagement and open dialogue we have had with Safeguard's Board and senior management team, and we are supportive of Safeguard's new strategy, which addresses the suggestions raised during our engagement. With this cooperation agreement, we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Safeguard's Board and senior management team as they execute on the Company's strategy to maximize value for all shareholders."

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, Sierra will vote its shares in favor of all of Safeguard's director nominees, including the new independent directors, at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Sierra will also abide by certain customary standstill provisions until the date that is the earlier of 10 calendar days prior to the expiration of the advance notice period for the submission of shareholder nominations to be considered at Safeguard's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to Safeguard's Bylaws and 100 days prior to the first anniversary of Safeguard's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The complete agreement among Safeguard, Sierra and various affiliates of Sierra will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that Safeguard will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to Safeguard. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as legal advisor to Sierra.

About Russell D. Glass

Russell D. Glass has served as the Founder and Managing Member of RDG Capital LLC and affiliated investment partnerships, which focus on undervalued companies with identifiable catalyst opportunities to enhance shareholder value, since 2005. He has also served as the Managing Partner of RDG Capital Fund Management, an investment advisory firm, since 2014, and as a Partner and Senior Adviser at Knights Genesis, a private equity firm, since 2017. Previously, he served as the Managing Member of Princeford Capital Management, an investment advisory firm, from 2009 to 2014, and as Chief Executive Officer of Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation (n/k/a Cadus Corporation, a biotechnology holding company ("Cadus"), from 2000 to 2003. He also served on the Board of Directors of Cadus from 1998 to 2011. Mr. Glass served as the Co-Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Ranger Partners, an investment fund management company, from 2002 to 2003. From 1998 to 2002, he served as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Icahn Associates Corporation, a diversified investment firm and principal investment vehicle for Carl Icahn. Mr. Glass also previously served as a Partner at Relational Investors LLC, an investment fund management company, from 1996 to 1998, and Premier Partners Inc., an investment banking and research firm, from 1988 to 1996. Prior to that, Mr. Glass served as an Analyst with Kidder, Peabody & Co., an investment banking firm, from 1984 to 1986. He currently serves as a Director of Blue Bite LLC, a digital marketing technology company, since 2009, and the A.G. Spanos Corporation, a national real estate developer and owner of the NFL Los Angeles Chargers, since 1993. Mr. Glass is also a board member of the Council for Economic Education, a non-profit organization that promotes economic literacy. Mr. Glass previously served as a Director of Automated Travel Systems, Inc., an enterprise systems software firm; Axiom Biotechnologies, a pharmacology profiling company; Global Discount Travel Services/Lowestfare.com, a travel services company; National Energy Group, an oil & gas exploration and production company; and Next Generation Technology Holdings, Inc., a healthcare information company. Mr. Glass is a co-owner of the New York Mets of Major League Baseball. He has been a guest lecturer at Columbia Business School and earned an A.B. degree in Economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Ira M. Lubert

Ira M. Lubert has served as Co-Founder and Chairman of each of Lubert-Adler Management Company, L.P. (since 1997), which advises a series of real estate funds, and Independence Capital Partners, LLC (since 1997), which provides services to certain investment advisers. He is also a Co-Founder of and a Partner in a series of private equity and real estate fund advisers, including LLR Management, L.P. (since 1999), which focuses on lower middle market growth companies; Quaker Partners Management, L.P. (since 2002), which advises a series of life sciences funds; LEM Capital, L.P. (since 2002), which advises a series of real estate funds invested primarily in multifamily properties; LBC Credit Management, LP (since 2005), which advises a series of structured finance funds; and Patriot Financial Management, L.P. (since 2007), which advises a series of community banking funds. Mr. Lubert has also served as a Co-Founder of Versa Capital Management, LLC (2004), specializing in distressed and special situations and worked with Rubenstein Partners, L.P., an office real estate investment firm, to found its first fund, Rubenstein Properties Fund, L.P. (2005). Previously, he was a General Partner of Rose Glen Capital Management, LP, a private equity fund. Mr. Lubert began his private equity career with Safeguard. In 1986, he founded Radnor Venture Partners, Safeguard's first venture fund. From 1986 to 1997, he was a Managing Director and Co-Founder of TL Ventures, the subsequent Safeguard-affiliated family of early stage venture funds with over $1 billion of capital under management. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of the Board and President of CompuCom Systems, a microcomputer reseller. Mr. Lubert currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Pennsylvania State University (since 2015), where he served as Chairman from July 2016 to July 2017. He had previously served on the Pennsylvania State University Board from 1997 to 2000 and from 2007 to 2013. He currently sits on the Boards of Trustees of the Franklin Institute, a science museum and the center of science education and research in Philadelphia, and the National Constitution Center, a history museum. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Thomas Jefferson University. He also previously served on the Board of Trustees of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust, from 2001 to 2014. Mr. Lubert was honored as Drexel University's LeBow College of Business 60th Business Leader of the Year and also has been honored by other institutions and organizations in the Commonwealth for his leadership and entrepreneurial nature and was honored by Temple University for his excellence in leadership with the Musser Award. Mr. Lubert holds a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com or follow us on Twitter @safeguard.

