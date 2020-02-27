Safeguard Scientifics Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Safeguard has returned over $187 million to our balance sheet since we began our new strategic direction in 2018 (including over $104 million in 2019) and we continue the pursuit of additional exits from our various company interests in an aggressive, but patient and rational manner.

to our balance sheet since we began our new strategic direction in 2018 (including over in 2019) and we continue the pursuit of additional exits from our various company interests in an aggressive, but patient and rational manner. During 2019 the Company fully repaid its outstanding debt and paid a $1.00 per share return of capital dividend.

per share return of capital dividend. At December 31, 2019 , the Company's balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $25.0 million .

, the Company's balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled . We committed to return value to our shareholders whenever we have in excess of a prudent minimum of liquidity. Presently, our Board has determined that minimum to be $25 million . When we exceed that level we intend to return value to shareholders in the form of either share repurchases and/or dividends.

. When we exceed that level we intend to return value to shareholders in the form of either share repurchases and/or dividends. Safeguard continues to prudently manage follow-on deployments to its ownership interests. Follow-on fundings totaled $2.2 million and $16.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, in line with the expectations we established at the beginning of the year.

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, in line with the expectations we established at the beginning of the year. General and administrative expenses continued to decrease, totaling $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year quarter, and totaling $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $16.9 million for 2018.

for the three months ended as compared to for the comparable prior year quarter, and totaling for the year ended as compared to for 2018. Corporate expenses totaled $1.4 million and $7.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 , respectively, a substantial decline from $1.9 million and $9.9 million for the comparable prior year periods and well below the less than $8 million expectation established at the beginning of the year. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, severance, stock based compensation and other non-recurring items.

and for the three months and year ended , respectively, a substantial decline from and for the comparable prior year periods and well below the less than expectation established at the beginning of the year. Corporate expenses are general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, severance, stock based compensation and other non-recurring items. Our Board of Directors is now compensated solely with Safeguard equity and the size of the Board will be reduced to four from six directors at the Company's upcoming annual meeting.

"We are pleased with what we accomplished in 2019. The most significant milestone we accomplished in 2019 was the $1.00 per share return of capital dividend we paid in December," said Brian J. Sisko, Safeguard's President and CEO. "Most importantly, we continue to hold a valuable portfolio of ownership interests representing $230 million of deployed capital in 15 tech-enabled companies and all other ownership interests. The companies continue to mature and we are well-positioned to capitalize on exit opportunities that will create value for our shareholders. We remain on course with the timetable we outlined at the outset of our current strategy."

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's net income was $54.6 million, or $2.64 per share, compared with a net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.76 per share, in 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Safeguard's net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.81 per share, for the same period in 2018.

OUTLOOK

"Now that all of our debt has been repaid, and given our current liquidity position, virtually all proceeds from monetization events will be available for return of value to our shareholders" said Mark A. Herndon, Safeguard's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We will judiciously make deployments to protect our existing ownership interests as and where appropriate." Corporate expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 are forecasted to continue to decline and are expected to range from $6.4 to $6.8 million as compared to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Follow-on funding requirements for the full year of 2020 are forecasted to be between $5 and $10 million.

AGGREGATE COMPANY REVENUE

Aggregate annual revenue for 2019 for Safeguard's 15 remaining ownership interests, which were formerly referred to as partner companies, was $357 million. Aggregate revenue for the same companies was $330 million for 2018, representing revenue growth of 8% for the entire portfolio. Excluding our digital media companies, the aggregate year-over-year revenue of Safeguard's remaining portfolio of ownership interests grew at 41%. Note that revenue from "Other Ownership Interests" in the table below are excluded from this total.

OWNERSHIP INTERESTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

Companies Category Acquisition

Year Primary

Ownership% Carrying

Value (in millions)

Cost (in millions)





Initial Revenue Stage: Up to $1 million in revenue None Expansion Stage: $1 million to $5 million in revenue Moxe Health Corporation * Healthcare 2016 29.9% $ 5.4

$ 7.5 Traction Stage: $5 million to $10 million in revenue

InfoBionic, Inc. * Healthcare 2014 25.2% -

22.0 meQuilibrium * Healthcare 2015 32.7% 3.8

13.0 Trice Medical, Inc.+ * Healthcare 2014 16.6% 2.0

10.2 Zipnosis, Inc.+ * Healthcare 2015 37.7% 3.1

10.0 Sonobi, Inc. Digital Media 2015 21.6% 8.0

13.4 QuanticMind, Inc. Digital Media 2015 24.2% 5.1

13.5 WebLinc, Inc. Digital Media 2014 38.5% 5.9

16.1 Lumesis, Inc. Financial Services 2012 43.5% 0.6

6.3 High Traction Stage: $10 million to $15 million in revenue

Clutch Holdings, Inc. Digital Media 2013 41.2% 5.5

16.6 Prognos Health, Inc. Healthcare 2011 28.7% 4.8

12.6 Greater than $15 million in revenue

Aktana, Inc.+ * Healthcare 2016 17.8% 3.5

11.7 Syapse, Inc.* Healthcare 2014 20.0% 1.6

20.6 Flashtalking Digital Media 2018 10.1% 11.0

19.2 MediaMath, Inc. Digital Media 2009 13.3% -

15.5 Other Ownership Interests

T-REX Group Financial Services 2016

6.0

6.0 Velano Vascular Healthcare 2013

3.1

1.7 All others Various



7.7

14.3





TOTAL: $ 77.1

$230.2

+ Company progressed into higher revenue stage this quarter.

* Company progressed into higher revenue stage this year.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

















December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

















Assets







Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities

$ 25,053



$ 46,158

Other current assets

1,297



577

Total current assets

26,350



46,735

Ownership interests in and advances

77,129



95,585

Other assets

4,098



3,417

Total Assets

$ 107,577



$ 145,737











Liabilities and Equity







Other current liabilities

$ 2,429



5,780

Credit facility - current

—



22,100

Credit facility repayment feature

—



5,060

Total current liabilities

2,429



32,940

Credit facility - non-current

—



43,014

Lease liability - non-current

2,380



—

Other long-term liabilities

1,027



2,804

Total equity

101,741



66,979

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 107,577



$ 145,737



Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018









Operating expenses

$ 2,060



$ 2,618



$ 9,982



$ 16,871

Operating loss

(2,060)



(2,618)



(9,982)



(16,871)



















Other income (loss), net

2,245



(193)



12,255



(5,158)

Interest, net

174



(6,021)



(11,979)



(13,261)

Equity income (loss), net

(1,057)



(7,791)



64,267



19,661



















Net income (loss) before income taxes

(698)



(16,623)



54,561



(15,629)

Income tax benefit (expense)

—



—



—



—

Net income (loss)

$ (698)



$ (16,623)



$ 54,561



$ (15,629)



















Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (0.03)



$ (0.81)



$ 2.64



$ (0.76)

Diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.81)



$ 2.64



$ (0.76)



















Weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share:















Basic

20,674



20,568



20,636



20,544

Diluted

20,674



20,568



20,636



20,544



Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Partner Company Financial Data (in thousands)























Additional Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures

















In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the measure "corporate costs" which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We have defined corporate expenses as general and administrative costs excluding Depreciation, Stock based compensation, severance and retirement costs, and non-recurring items and other. Non-recurring items and other in 2019 includes accruals related to the Company's LTIP plan that will not be paid until reaching a specified threshold within that plan and dividend payments treated as compensation related to unvested restricted shares pursuant to the terms of those arrangements. Non-recurring items and other in 2018 include certain professional fees related to shareholder activist matters. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our cost structure. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our performance using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.















Corporate expenses reconciliation:

























Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2019

2018





2019

2018

Corporate expenses

$ 1,404



$ 1,894







$ 7,118



$ 9,854



























Depreciation

—



485







808



692



Stock based compensation

303



113







1,237



966



Severance and retirement costs

32



126







248



3,942



Non-recurring items and other

321



—







571



1,417



General and administrative costs

$ 2,060



$ 2,618







$ 9,982



$ 16,871





