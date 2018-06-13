Safeguard Scientifics Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

The election of five independent directors to one-year terms expiring at the 2019 annual meeting; A non-binding, advisory resolution on 2017 compensation ("say-on-pay") for named executive officers; A non-binding, advisory resolution on the adoption by the board of a Section 382 Tax Benefits Preservation Plan; The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 ; and The transaction of any other business properly brought before the meeting.

Only shareholders who owned Safeguard stock at the close of business on April 27, 2018 may attend and vote at this meeting and on any adjournments that may take place. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and submit their proxies or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure their representation at the annual meeting, regardless of whether they plan to attend in person. The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, are available at www.edocumentview.com/SFE.

CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 866-393-4306 // (International) 734-385-2616

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Access Code: 8584807

Q&A Format: The call and webcast will be Audio-Only. All questions should be submitted through the webcast.

Replay will be available through September 20, 2018 at 11:59pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com or follow us on Twitter @safeguard.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

John E. Shave III

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(610) 975.4952

jshave@safeguard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-to-be-held-on-wednesday-june-20-2018-300665461.html

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics

Related Links

http://www.safeguard.com

