Safeguard Scientifics Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

RADNOR, Pa., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time at The Radnor Hotel, Chanticleer Room, 591 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. The meeting will be webcast at www.safeguard.com/events.
At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on:
- The election of five independent directors to one-year terms expiring at the 2019 annual meeting;
- A non-binding, advisory resolution on 2017 compensation ("say-on-pay") for named executive officers;
- A non-binding, advisory resolution on the adoption by the board of a Section 382 Tax Benefits Preservation Plan;
- The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018; and
- The transaction of any other business properly brought before the meeting.
Only shareholders who owned Safeguard stock at the close of business on April 27, 2018 may attend and vote at this meeting and on any adjournments that may take place. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and submit their proxies or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure their representation at the annual meeting, regardless of whether they plan to attend in person. The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, are available at www.edocumentview.com/SFE.
CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Time: 8:00am ET
Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events
Live Number: 866-393-4306 // (International) 734-385-2616
Replay Number: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Access Code: 8584807
Q&A Format: The call and webcast will be Audio-Only. All questions should be submitted through the webcast.
Replay will be available through September 20, 2018 at 11:59pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com or follow us on Twitter @safeguard.
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
John E. Shave III
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(610) 975.4952
jshave@safeguard.com
SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics
