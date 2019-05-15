Safeguard Scientifics Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

RADNOR, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The Radnor Hotel, Barnes-Willows Room, 591 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. The meeting will be webcast at www.safeguard.com/events.

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

The election of six independent directors to one-year terms expiring at the 2020 annual meeting; A non-binding, advisory resolution on 2018 compensation ("say-on-pay") for named executive officers; The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 ; and The transaction of any other business properly brought before the meeting.

Only shareholders who owned Safeguard stock at the close of business on March 25, 2019 may attend and vote at this meeting and on any adjournments that may take place. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and submit their proxies or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure their representation at the annual meeting, regardless of whether they plan to attend in person. The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, are available at www.edocumentview.com/SFE.

CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184

Access Code: 3158889

Q&A Format: The call and webcast will be Audio-Only. All questions should be submitted through the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event through May 21, 2020. To access the webcast recording, visit http://www.safeguard.com/events. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

John E. Shave III, IRC

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(610) 975-4952

jshave@safeguard.com

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

