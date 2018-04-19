RADNOR, Pa., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 prior to market open on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.safeguard.com/results
Live Number: 866-393-4306 // (International) 734-385-2616
Replay Number: 855-859-2056// (International) 404-537-3406
Access Code: 3885618
Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen T. Zarrilli; Brian J. Sisko, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey B. McGroarty.
Format: Discussion of first quarter 2018 financial results followed by Q&A.
Replay will be available through May 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com or follow us on Twitter @safeguard.
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
John E. Shave III, IRC
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
610.975.4952
jshave@safeguard.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-on-thursday-april-26th-300632840.html
SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.
Share this article