CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/results

Live Number: 866-393-4306 // (International) 734-385-2616

Replay Number: 855-859-2056// (International) 404-537-3406

Access Code: 3885618

Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen T. Zarrilli; Brian J. Sisko, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey B. McGroarty .

Format: Discussion of first quarter 2018 financial results followed by Q&A.

Replay will be available through May 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com or follow us on Twitter @safeguard.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

John E. Shave III, IRC

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

610.975.4952

jshave@safeguard.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeguard-scientifics-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-on-thursday-april-26th-300632840.html

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.safeguard.com

