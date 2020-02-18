Safeguard Scientifics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results On Thursday, February 27th

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019 prior to market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 1495918

Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian J. Sisko; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through March 27, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

John E. Shave III, IRC

Safeguard Investor Relations

(610) 975-4952

jshave@safeguard.com

