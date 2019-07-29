Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Thursday, August 8th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 8th at 9:00 am ET

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Jul 29, 2019, 09:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 prior to market open on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 2384548

Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian J. Sisko; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of second quarter 2019 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through September 9, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET.  For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses.  Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades.  For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

John E. Shave III, IRC
Safeguard Investor Relations
(610) 975-4952
jshave@safeguard.com

SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

http://www.safeguard.com

