Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Tuesday, August 11th

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 prior to market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 2779780

Speakers: Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal; Chief Restructuring Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of second quarter 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through September 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact [email protected].

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

