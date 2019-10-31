Safeguard Scientifics To Release Third Quarter Financial Results On Thursday, November 7th
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 7th at 9:00 am ET
Oct 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 prior to market open on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 9:00 am ET
Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events
Live Number: 833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184
Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642
Access Code: 7078285
Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian J. Sisko; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of third quarter 2019 financial results followed by Q&A
Replay will be available through December 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
John E. Shave III, IRC
Safeguard Investor Relations
(610) 975-4952
jshave@safeguard.com
SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.
