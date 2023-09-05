Safeguarding Power Revolution: Unveiling the Safety Marvels of Jackery

Jackery Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 07:01 ET

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety is of utmost importance in the portable energy storage industry. Manufacturers are integrating comprehensive safety features, conducting rigorous testing, and securing industry-standard certifications to mitigate risks associated with electricity and power generation.

Jackery's Solar Generator Plus Series leads the way in this safety-focused revolution. Unveiled at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, the series includes the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus, joining the highly acclaimed 2000 Plus model.

The Plus Series has undergone meticulous testing and obtained esteemed certifications required by the industry. With CE EMC Class B/FCC EMI Class B certifications, these products meet rigorous electromagnetic compatibility standards while ensuring they do not disrupt other electronic devices.

The UL safety certification further showcases Jackery's commitment to user well-being. The Plus Series is UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certified and features UL Fall Protection, providing significant benefits to consumers. The UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certification assures consumers of stringent safety standards, reducing fire hazards and enhancing overall user safety.

One standout safety feature of the Plus series is the innovative ChargeShield Technology. Developed by Jackery, this fast charge technology utilizes a unique stepped variable-speed charging algorithm, increasing safety while extending the battery pack's lifespan by 50%. With up to 62 individual protection measures, these solar generators actively mitigate risks, allowing users to charge their devices with peace of mind.

The SolarSaga Series, specifically the 40mini Solar Panel, achieves an IEC Certification from TÜV, signifying compliance with stringent international safety and performance standards. Additionally, the SolarSaga 40mini Solar Panel boasts an IP68 rating, making it waterproof and dust-resistant, ensuring consistent performance in challenging environments.

The Plus Series stands out with its long-lasting LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, promoting sustainability by extending product lifespan and minimizing electronic waste.

Precise manufacturing is vital for safety, and the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus boast an industry-leading automatic factory with a traceable MES (Manufacturing Execution System). This precision manufacturing process ensures each unit meets exacting standards, minimizing defects that could compromise safety.

With a user base of 3 million, Jackery is the most trusted brand for solar generators. The Plus Series solar generators provide secure and reliable power solutions for outdoor adventures or as a backup at home.

