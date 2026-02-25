SafeHaven Exchange to Launch Mid-2026 with Zero Trading Fees and Fully Integrated Banking and Brokerage Platform

Subscription Model Combines AI Copilot, Broker-Dealer Ownership, FDIC-Insured Banking Capabilities, and Public Market Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeHaven Exchange today announced plans to launch in mid-2026 with a subscription-based financial platform that eliminates per-trade commissions across equities, digital assets, and tokenized securities.

Rather than charging transaction fees, SafeHaven will operate on a flat monthly subscription model designed to align revenue with long-term client engagement rather than trading volume.

"Markets have modernized, but the brokerage revenue model largely hasn't," said Tyler Wittman, Founder and CEO of SafeHaven Exchange. "By removing per-trade fees and integrating banking, brokerage, and AI-driven tools into one platform, we are introducing a structurally different approach to market access."

Unifying Fragmented Financial Infrastructure

SafeHaven is designed to consolidate services typically spread across multiple providers, including:

Equity and digital asset trading

trading Cash management and deposit services

Portfolio analytics and risk monitoring

AI-assisted allocation and execution tools

Capital formation and public market readiness infrastructure

By integrating these functions under one subscription, the company aims to reduce fee layering, operational friction, and reliance on multiple third-party platforms.

AI-Powered Capital Allocation Copilot

At the core of the platform is SafeHaven's proprietary AI system, built to function as a portfolio copilot. The system is designed to assist users with exposure analysis, volatility assessment, systematic rebalancing, and disciplined execution.

During internal development and testing over a three-year period, an AI-managed model portfolio increased from $3.2 million to $5.6 million, representing a 75 percent gain, or approximately 20 percent annual compounded growth during that timeframe.

The company emphasizes that these results were generated in controlled testing environments and do not guarantee future performance.

Vertically Integrated Brokerage and Banking Framework

SafeHaven operates through an owned broker-dealer framework, enabling control over execution pathways, compliance standards, and listing capabilities.

The company also holds a bank charter providing FDIC-insured deposit capabilities. FDIC insurance applies only to eligible deposit accounts and does not cover securities, digital assets, or investment products.

By consolidating brokerage, exchange, and banking functions within one ecosystem, SafeHaven introduces a subscription-based alternative to traditional transaction-driven revenue models.

Public Market Launchpad

In addition to trading services, SafeHaven is building infrastructure to support companies preparing to access public markets. Through its broker-dealer platform, the company intends to assist businesses with capital formation, distribution readiness, and secondary trading infrastructure within a regulated framework.

Industry Impact

The combination of zero per-trade fees, vertically integrated infrastructure, and AI-driven portfolio assistance represents a structural shift in how financial platforms generate revenue and deliver services.

SafeHaven Exchange is scheduled to begin phased rollout in mid-2026.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell securities. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Certain products and services may be subject to regulatory approvals and eligibility requirements.

