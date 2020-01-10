SafeHeart is Currently Available in the IOS App Store

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, SafeHeart is here. Ms. Martinez teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create SafeHeart.

She was inspired to create the SafeHeart app as a way to promote safer dating practices and healthier relationships. SafeHeart gives its users the ability to ask the right questions in order to find high quality, safe potential dates. Since the app incorporates a detailed profile questionnaire system, users will engage in safer dating as a result.

SafeHeart gives its users the ability to find safe potential dates A New Dating App Focused on User Safety

Introducing SafeHeart - a new dating app to better prepare you before you agree to go on dates. By asking the right questions users can save a lot of time and effort to ensure they date individuals that better fit their lifestyle and dating goals.

Download the SafeHeart app

"In today's hookup culture we have forgotten to focus on quality versus quantity. SafeHeart helps you ask very important questions before you decide to allow someone new into your life whether you are looking for a friend or a long-term partner."

- Ms. Martinez

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Free to download and easy to use

Affordable monthly membership

Important questions to make you more aware about your potential dates' background and your own safety

Ability to dislike and block users to keep the user safe

More details about potential dates than the typical dating app, such as legal status, user's past, relationship questions, family and employment status and more.



Visit http://safeheartapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact Ms. Martinez

Contact ( 561) 299-1512

Facebook: Search "SafeHeart"

Instagram: safeheart2019

Twitter: @SafeHeartMobile

Download from the app from App Store (iOS)

