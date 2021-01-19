Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

Jan 19, 2021, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend Distribution)

1/3/20

1/15/20

$0.1560000

$0.0000000

$0.1560000

3/31/20

4/15/20

$0.1560000

$0.0000000

$0.1560000

6/30/20

7/15/20

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

9/30/20

10/15/20

$0.1622400

$0.0000000

$0.1622400

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

