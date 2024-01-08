Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends, Including Pre-Merger Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. completed a merger with iStar Inc. on March 31, 2023 (the "Merger"), in which iStar was the survivor for tax purposes. iStar changed its name to Safehold Inc. immediately following the merger. The following tax treatment of distributions applies to the companies pre-and-post-merger:

Safehold Common Stock (Pre-and-Post-Merger)

NYSE: SAFE (Post-Merger)

CUSIP: 78646V107

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Return of Capital

(Non-dividend

Distribution)

06/30/23 07/14/23 $0.1770 $0.0000 $0.1770

09/29/23 10/13/23 0.1770 0.0000 0.1770

Total

$0.3540 $0.0000 $0.3540



NYSE: SAFE (Pre-Merger)

CUSIP: 78645L100

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Return of Capital

(Non-dividend

Distribution)

12/30/22 1/13/23 $0.1770 $0.0000 $0.1770

3/30/23 3/30/23 0.1770 0.0000 0.1770

Total

$0.3540 $0.0000 $0.3540



NYSE: STAR (Pre-Merger)

CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income

(Qualifying

Dividend) Capital Gain

Distribution Non dividend

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One year and

Three-Year

Amount 03/30/23 03/30/23 $2.7853 $0.5203 $0.0144 $2.2506 $0.0144 Total

$2.7853 $0.5203 $0.0144 $2.2506 $0.0144

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD (Pre-Merger)

CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income

(Qualifying

Dividend) Capital Gain

Distribution Non dividend

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One year and

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/23 03/15/23 $0.5000000 $0.0000 $0.5000000 $0.0000 $0.5000000 03/30/23 03/30/23 0.0888889 0.0000 0.0888889 0.0000 0.0888889 Total

$0.5888889 $0.0000 $0.5888889 $0.0000 $0.5888889

















7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG (Pre-Merger)

CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income

(Qualifying

Dividend) Capital Gain

Distribution Non dividend

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One year and

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/23 03/15/23 $0.478125 $0.000000 $0.478125 $0.000000 $0.478125 03/30/23 03/30/23 0.085000 0.000000 0.085000 0.000000 0.085000 Total

$0.563125 $0.000000 $0.563125 $0.000000 $0.563125

















7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI (Pre-Merger)

CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income

(Qualifying

Dividend) Capital Gain

Distribution Non dividend

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One year and

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/23 03/15/23 $0.4687500 $0.00000 $0.4687500 $0.00000 $0.4687500 03/30/23 03/30/23 0.0833333 0.00000 0.0833333 0.00000 0.0833333 Total

$0.5520833 $0.00000 $0.5520833 $0.00000 $0.5520833

















About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann

Senior Vice President

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

T 212.930.9400

E [email protected]

