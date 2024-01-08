Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends, Including Pre-Merger Distributions

08 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. completed a merger with iStar Inc. on March 31, 2023 (the "Merger"), in which iStar was the survivor for tax purposes. iStar changed its name to Safehold Inc. immediately following the merger. The following tax treatment of distributions applies to the companies pre-and-post-merger:
Safehold Common Stock (Pre-and-Post-Merger)
NYSE: SAFE (Post-Merger)
CUSIP: 78646V107
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Return of Capital
|
06/30/23
|
07/14/23
|
$0.1770
|
$0.0000
|
$0.1770
|
09/29/23
|
10/13/23
|
0.1770
|
0.0000
|
0.1770
|
Total
|
$0.3540
|
$0.0000
|
$0.3540
NYSE: SAFE (Pre-Merger)
CUSIP: 78645L100
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Return of Capital
|
12/30/22
|
1/13/23
|
$0.1770
|
$0.0000
|
$0.1770
|
3/30/23
|
3/30/23
|
0.1770
|
0.0000
|
0.1770
|
Total
|
$0.3540
|
$0.0000
|
$0.3540
NYSE: STAR (Pre-Merger)
CUSIP: 45031U-101
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Non dividend
|
Treas. Reg.
|
03/30/23
|
03/30/23
|
$2.7853
|
$0.5203
|
$0.0144
|
$2.2506
|
$0.0144
|
Total
|
$2.7853
|
$0.5203
|
$0.0144
|
$2.2506
|
$0.0144
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD (Pre-Merger)
CUSIP: 45031U-408
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Non dividend
|
Treas. Reg.
|
03/01/23
|
03/15/23
|
$0.5000000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.5000000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.5000000
|
03/30/23
|
03/30/23
|
0.0888889
|
0.0000
|
0.0888889
|
0.0000
|
0.0888889
|
Total
|
$0.5888889
|
$0.0000
|
$0.5888889
|
$0.0000
|
$0.5888889
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG (Pre-Merger)
CUSIP: 45031U-705
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Non dividend
|
Treas. Reg.
|
03/01/23
|
03/15/23
|
$0.478125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
03/30/23
|
03/30/23
|
0.085000
|
0.000000
|
0.085000
|
0.000000
|
0.085000
|
Total
|
$0.563125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.563125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.563125
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI (Pre-Merger)
CUSIP: 45031U-804
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Non dividend
|
Treas. Reg.
|
03/01/23
|
03/15/23
|
$0.4687500
|
$0.00000
|
$0.4687500
|
$0.00000
|
$0.4687500
|
03/30/23
|
03/30/23
|
0.0833333
|
0.00000
|
0.0833333
|
0.00000
|
0.0833333
|
Total
|
$0.5520833
|
$0.00000
|
$0.5520833
|
$0.00000
|
$0.5520833
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]
