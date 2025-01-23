Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78646V107

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend1

Qualified
Dividend

Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend
Distribution)

12/29/23

1/16/24

$0.1770

$0.008487

$0.008487

$0.168513

3/28/24

4/15/24

$0.1770

$0.008487

$0.008487

$0.168513

6/28/24

7/15/24

$0.1770

$0.008487

$0.008487

$0.168513

9/30/24

10/15/24

$0.1770

$0.008487

$0.008487

$0.168513

1  The ordinary dividend of $0.008487 per quarter is classified as a qualified dividend and includes the amounts reported in the qualified dividend column.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected] 

SOURCE Safehold

