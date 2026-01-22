Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE CUSIP: 78646V107 Record

Date ‌ Payment

Date ‌ Distribution

per Share ‌ Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend1 ‌ Qualified

Dividend ‌ Capital Gain

Distribution2 ‌ Return of Capital

(Non-Dividend

Distribution) 12/30/24

1/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904 3/31/25

4/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904 6/30/25

7/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904 9/30/25

10/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904



1 Ordinary Taxable Dividends includes the amounts reported in the qualified dividend column. The difference

between Ordinary Taxable Dividend and Qualified Dividend ($0.03034 per share) is a Section 199A dividend.



2 One hundred percent (100%) of the amount designated as a capital gain distribution, none of which

represents Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain, is a Section 897 Gain. The entire amount is classified as a

"Section 1061 Three-year Capital Gain" applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership

interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to Section 1061.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

