Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 common stock dividends.
|
NYSE: SAFE
|
CUSIP: 78646V107
|
Record
|
|
Payment
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
Return of Capital
|
12/30/24
|
1/15/25
|
$0.1770
|
$0.025348
|
$0.022314
|
$0.093748
|
$0.057904
|
3/31/25
|
4/15/25
|
$0.1770
|
$0.025348
|
$0.022314
|
$0.093748
|
$0.057904
|
6/30/25
|
7/15/25
|
$0.1770
|
$0.025348
|
$0.022314
|
$0.093748
|
$0.057904
|
9/30/25
|
10/15/25
|
$0.1770
|
$0.025348
|
$0.022314
|
$0.093748
|
$0.057904
|
1
|
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]
