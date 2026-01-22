Safehold Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

Safehold

Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 common stock dividends.

NYSE: SAFE

CUSIP: 78646V107

Record 
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

 

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend1

Qualified
Dividend

Capital Gain
Distribution2

Return of Capital
(Non-Dividend
Distribution)

12/30/24

1/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904

3/31/25

4/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904

6/30/25

7/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904

9/30/25

10/15/25

$0.1770

$0.025348

$0.022314

$0.093748

$0.057904

1 

Ordinary Taxable Dividends includes the amounts reported in the qualified dividend column. The difference 
between Ordinary Taxable Dividend and Qualified Dividend ($0.03034 per share) is a Section 199A dividend.


2 

One hundred percent (100%) of the amount designated as a capital gain distribution, none of which 
represents Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain, is a Section 897 Gain. The entire amount is classified as a 
"Section 1061 Three-year Capital Gain" applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership
interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to Section 1061.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected] 

