Safehold Reports Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) (the "Company" or "Safehold") announced that on December 1, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Safehold's Board of Directors approved the grants of performance-based inducement restricted stock unit awards and time-based award covering an aggregate of 853,076 shares of Safehold common stock (the "Inducement Awards") to Mr. Michael Trachtenberg ("Mr. Trachtenberg"), Safehold's new President. The Inducement Awards were granted as inducements material to Mr. Trachtenberg's entering into employment with Safehold, as Mr. Trachtenberg was neither previously an employee of Safehold nor a former employee returning upon a bona fide period of non-employment, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

The performance-based Inducement Award will be earned based on the Company's attainment of certain stock price hurdles (with the last stock price hurdle equaling to a 249% increase over the closing stock price on November 28, 2025) over a five-year period (commencing on December 1, 2025 and ending on February 15, 2031) and will vest subject to Mr. Trachtenberg's continuous employment through the end of the performance period and the Company's attainment of a ground lease origination threshold. The other performance-based Inducement Award will vest based on certain dollar value of commitments for the Company's affordable housing business over a three-year period. The time-based Inducement Award is a one-time sign-on award that will vest in five equal annual installments, subject to Mr. Trachtenberg's continuous employment in good standing on each vesting date.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

