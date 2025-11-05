Safehold Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported results for the third quarter 2025.

SAFE published a presentation detailing these results which can be found on its website, www.safeholdinc.com in the "Investors" section.

Highlights from the earnings announcement include:

Q3'25 revenue was $96.2 million

Q3'25 net income attributable to common shareholders was $29.3 million

Q3'25 earnings per share was $0.41

Closed $42 million of ground lease originations in Q3'251 and closed $34 million of ground lease originations to date in Q4'251

"Safehold delivered a solid quarter, highlighted by earnings growth and steady transaction activity," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to see our repeat customer business growing consistently, and we remain focused on delivering efficient capital for customers and favorable risk-adjusted returns for shareholders."

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

1Includes Safehold's $9m and $29m forward commitments for the Ground Leases new originations in Q3'25 and Q4'25 quarter-to-date, respectively, that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). There can be no assurance Safehold will fully fund these transactions.

