SAFELAND ANNOUNCES Launch of New Curriculum

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SafeLand Board of Directors is pleased to announce the ALL NEW SafeLandUSA 2021 orientation, the latest evolution of its industry gold-standard orientation that has successfully promoted safety awareness in industry for over eleven years and has been delivered to over 1.4 million workers. SafeLandUSA 2021 is a comprehensive and empowering orientation that drives awareness of job site hazards and delivers world - class safety practices. This innovative and highly interactive course is a compilation of knowledge and experience from industry veterans and experts representing large - and - small operators, drilling contractors, safety professionals, and other influential service contractors.

This new curriculum is designed to meet the ever changing demands and safety requirements of oil and gas workers. Accrediting partners Veriforce and ETC have masterfully redesigned the SafeLandUSA 2021 Orientation to include rich interactive elements developed by experts in adult learning concepts. The new one-day program will be delivered by Veriforce and ETC through their network of over 3,000 authorized instructors across the USA. Over 1,000 instructors are currently fully authorized to teach the new program, with all instructors expected to be active by July 1st. In addition to the content covered by the previous SafeLandUSA program, new key elements have been added including IOGP (International Association of Oil & Gas Producers) Life Saving Rules, Serious Incidents and Fatalities (SIFs), Infectious Diseases, and Driving Safety. Students will also enjoy the option of paper-based or digital testing and, as a hallmark of SafeLand programs, verified student course credentials are available to workers, contractors and operators online.

"We are proud of the ground work that has been done to evolve this best-in-class program and we are confident that participants will be more engaged and be better prepared to safely operate on the job site," said SafeLand's Executive Director George Civello. "The SafeLandUSA 2021 Spanish language course will also be available for students this summer."

ABOUT SAFELAND INC:

Formed as an industry-led non-profit organization in 2020, SafeLandUSA traces its origins to 2007 when a group of volunteers came together to create the industry's gold standard orientation program. SafeLand Inc. continues today as a non-profit led by industry members comprising major and independent operating companies, contractors, industry associations, and educators with the shared purpose of promoting a standardized safety orientation for workers in the US Onshore Oil and Gas industry. To date, over 1.4 million workers have completed SafeLand orientations and over 180 oil and gas companies require SafeLandUSA orientation to help ensure worker safety.

If you are interested in the new SafeLandUSA 2021 orientation, or having your current program accredited to the new SafeLandUSA 2021 requirements, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE SafeLand Inc